Image Image Credit Chad Salvador / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tracee Ellis Ross at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Tracee Ellis Ross begins her Broadway run in "Every Brilliant Thing" on July 7 at the Hudson Theatre.

The one-person play relies heavily on audience participation, with attendees taking on roles and calling out “brilliant things” during the show.

She joins the revival following performances by Daniel Radcliffe and Mariska Hargitay.

Tracee Ellis Ross is officially Broadway-bound. On Monday (May 18), the “black-ish” actress shared that she’ll be making her debut in “Every Brilliant Thing” beginning July 7.

“I am so excited, and I am also so nervous, which I think is appropriate,” Ross shared in an Instagram post. “It is a one-person show that is also not a solo show. It is a monologue that is told by the actor, which, in this case, will be me, with the audience, which makes every performance special and different.”

For anyone unfamiliar, the play heavily involves audience participation, with attendees stepping into character roles and shouting out “brilliant things” throughout the performance. Daniel Radcliffe notably opened the production at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre on March 12 and will wrap his run on May 24, with Emmy winner Mariska Hargitay then taking over through July 5.

Ross’ upcoming run marks the fourth extension for the critically acclaimed revival, which has already earned a Tony nomination for Best Revival of a Play. “I really hope you can come and see me,” the PATTERN Beauty founder added. Watch the video below.

Why Tracee Ellis Ross is a fitting choice for “Every Brilliant Thing,” according to Duncan Macmillan

“Every Brilliant Thing” is a great debut show for the Hollywood veteran, who won a Golden Globe Award and five NAACP Image Awards, along with earning multiple Emmy nominations, during her run as Rainbow Johnson on “black-ish.” That’s not even getting into the many other roles under her belt, including "Girlfriends," The High Note, American Fiction, Netflix’s "Black Mirror," and Candy Cane Lane. Then, of course, there’s the star power that comes with her name alone.

Don’t just take our word for it. Playwright Duncan Macmillan, who created the project with Jonny Donahoe, said in a statement, “I’ve been a fan of Tracee’s work for a long time and knew her quick wit, intelligence, and emotional depth would be the perfect fit for ‘Every Brilliant Thing.’”

“We are beyond thrilled that she has chosen to make her Broadway debut with us this summer,” Macmillan continued. “We can’t wait to welcome her to the Hudson Theatre, and for audiences to experience her unique take on the play.” Scroll down to see the flyer.