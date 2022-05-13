Image Image Credit Cindy Ord/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nicki Minaj Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Some fanbases buy albums. Others build empires. In the world of pop, R&B, and Hip Hop, some artist communities operate like miniature nations, with their own rules, rituals, and unshakable loyalty. These are the people who treat every album drop like a national holiday, flood timelines with support during controversies, and know every lyric, leak, and one-liner. Beyond being mere supporters, they are cultural forces in their own right.

This list isn’t necessarily about who has the biggest numbers on the charts or the most sold-out shows. It’s about those who ride hardest, defend loudest, and show up even when their favorite artist doesn’t. Whether through coordinated social media campaigns, midnight streaming parties, or diehard loyalty in the face of backlash, these fanbases prove that dedication is a genre of its own.

In no particular order, check out 15 of the most ride-or-die fandoms in music today.

1. The Beyhive (Beyoncé)

Perhaps the most organized fanbase in all of music, the Beyhive moves with precision. They’ve shut down critics, boosted surprise drops into global events, and treat every Beyoncé performance like a sacred ritual. Their power lies not just in numbers, but in how seamlessly they mobilize online and off. From social justice causes to chart pushes, the Beyhive consistently proves that loyalty can be both passionate and strategic.

2. The Barbz (Nicki Minaj)

The Barbz are fearless, fiery, and deeply committed to their queen. Known for defending Nicki Minaj against any and all criticism, they turn social media into a battleground. From pushing songs up the charts to taking on entire media outlets, the Barbz are relentless. Their love for Nicki runs deeper than trends; it’s rooted in years of mixtapes, mainstream dominance, and a sense of community that’s ride-or-die by design.

3. The Swifties (Taylor Swift)

Swifties are more than just fans. They’re forensic investigators, chart warriors, and cultural archivists. They’ve decoded cryptic lyrics, unraveled Easter eggs, and helped Taylor Swift reclaim her masters through strategic support. Their loyalty isn’t just about the music; it’s about championing the "Bad Blood" artist’s creative and personal journey. Whether it’s streaming marathons or global listening parties, Swifties show up like it’s their job (because, to them, it is).

4. The Navy (Rihanna)

Even during her extended break from music, the Navy stayed loyal. While others questioned the delay, her fans held strong — supporting her business moves, celebrating past albums, and flooding every hint of a return with excitement. The Navy’s devotion isn’t based on output; it’s rooted in trust. They know that, whenever Rihanna returns to the microphone, it will always be worth the wait.

5. Bardi Gang (Cardi B)

From Instagram lives to Grammy wins, Bardi Gang has been with Cardi B through it all. They defend her with Bronx-inspired intensity and celebrate every milestone as a collective victory. This fanbase thrives on transparency, authenticity, and chaos — in the best way. When Cardi wins, they win. And when she’s under fire, they’re in the trenches, turning clapbacks into cultural currency.

6. The Hotties (Megan Thee Stallion)

The Hotties support Megan Thee Stallion with a blend of sisterhood, scholarship, and straight-up swagger. They’ve championed her through label drama, personal tragedies, and public trials, never losing faith. Whether it’s driving up streams, learning full choreo, or advocating for her in real time, the Hotties don’t just support the brand; they support the woman behind it.

7. The Kittens (Doja Cat)

Doja Cat’s fans may or may not be as well-known as the others, but they’ve shown time and time again just how deep their dedication goes. Despite her playful trolling and internet antics (including apparent shots aimed at said supporters), the Kittens stay streaming, buying, and boosting. They’re fluent in meme culture, experimental sound, and unpredictable album rollouts. Loyalty for them isn’t about control — it’s about embracing Doja’s chaos and loving it out loud.

8. OVO Hive (Drake)

Drake’s fanbase spans demographics, continents, and eras of rap and R&B. While not always branded as tightly as other fandoms, the OVO Hive shows up in force when needed (just check out social media, where they fervently defend the 6 God from critiques about rap battles and courtroom drama). They dissect lyrics, defend his versatility, and keep him charting no matter the climate. Whether he’s dropping surprise mixtapes or dominating features, his supporters have made longevity look easy.

9. The Stans (Eminem)

They’re called Stans for a reason. Eminem’s fanbase set the blueprint for modern artist devotion, turning admiration into identity. Even decades into his career, they treat every syllable like scripture and every release like a resurgence. While some are divisive online, there’s no denying their persistence — and their ability to keep Em’s legacy alive across generations. Expect to meet the ire of this group the next time someone complains about Slim Shady’s lightning-fast lyricism.

10. The Ragers (Travis Scott)

Travis Scott’s fanbase is built on energy, experience, and full-body devotion. Known for chaotic concert pits and deep merch drops, the Ragers treat his music as a lifestyle. Even in the face of controversy, their support rarely wavers. When Scott releases, it’s not just an album — it’s a season. And the Ragers are always first in line.

11. The Vamps (Playboi Carti)

Carti fans don’t wait for albums — they live off leaks, snippets, and vibes. The Vamps are a uniquely obsessive fanbase that treats Carti like a mysterious prophet. They analyze cryptic imagery, dress in his aesthetic, and treat chaotic rollouts like sacred events. Carti could drop static on a loop, and they’d find the genius in it.

12. Dreamville (J. Cole)

While “Dreamville” doubles as a label, it’s also a self-contained universe of fans who see J. Cole as a voice of reason in rap. They’re committed to his catalog, his message, and his low-key legacy. Dreamville supporters value introspection, longevity, and lyrical quality — and they’ll go bar-for-bar online to prove he deserves top-tier respect.

13. The Arianators (Ariana Grande)

Arianators are polite until they’re not. Ariana Grande’s fans are intensely loyal, defending her vocals, visuals, and legacy with unwavering pride. They’ve helped her transition from child star to pop powerhouse without missing a beat. Their presence online is subtle until provoked — then they mobilize fast, stream non-stop, and trend globally in minutes.

14. The Beliebers (Justin Bieber)

One of the original internet fandoms, Beliebers helped shape what modern fan culture looks like. They stuck by the Biebs through reinventions, scandals, and comebacks. Even as he’s grown and shifted sonically, the fanbase has remained active and affectionate. For many, being a Belieber isn’t just about the music — it’s a core memory.

15. The Lizzbians (Lizzo)

Few fandoms embrace joy like the Lizzbians. Built on empowerment, body positivity, and pure fun, Lizzo’s fanbase uplifts as much as it defends. They celebrate her wins, rally against her critics, and help spread her message far beyond music. It’s a relatively fresh community when compared to some long-term entries, but the passion is loud, loving, and only getting stronger.