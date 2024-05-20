Image Image Credit Brian Stukes / Stringer via Getty Images, Monica Schipper/GA / Contributor via Getty Images, and Michael Buckner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Sexyy Red, Taylor Swift, GloRilla Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Sexyy Red is convinced Taylor Swift relates to “hood s**t.” On Tuesday (Dec. 3), the “Pound Town” rapper reacted to the pop star using her and GloRilla’s “WHATCHU KNOW BOUT ME” in a behind-the-scenes clip for “The Eras Tour.”

In an interview with PEOPLE, the Hood Hottest Princess creator shared that she actually “used to get dressed to Taylor Swift in the morning for school.” Red went on to praise the “Bad Blood” singer: “I just think it's tight when people can cross over and listen to stuff they don't normally listen to. So, I was like, ‘OK, period.’”

“Sometimes, you see people, and you never know how they [are] until they show you. So, once I saw it, [I was] like, ‘OK, so she f**ks with it,’ then I'm like, ‘OK.’ That made me like her even more,” the musician further explained. “I'm like, she relates to us, you know what I'm saying? The ratchets. She relates to the ratchet s**t.”

Swift has crossed over into Hip Hop several times, having worked with the likes of Kendrick Lamar and, most recently, Ice Spice, so it’s possible the future could bring a collaboration between her and Red.

Aside from getting major co-signs — and numerous collaborations — from two of the biggest artists in Hip Hop, Drake and Nicki Minaj, Sexyy Red unsurprisingly has more than just one unexpected A-list admirer. In May, the St. Louis native and Lana Del Rey were spotted dancing to “Get It Sexyy” at Hangout Music Festival. That same month saw Zach Bryan bringing the rapper on stage during his concert in her hometown.

“WHATCHU KNOW BOUT ME,” which REVOLT ranked at No. 4 in our track-by-track review of GLORIOUS, served as GloRilla and Red’s first of two team-ups to date. The pair also reunited for Tyler, the Creator’s “Sticky” in October.