Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tommy Davidson Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Tommy Davidson is one of the most renowned comedians the world has ever seen and been blessed with. From being a part of hit films like Booty Call, Bamboozled, and Black Dynamite, to starring in hit shows like “Malcolm & Eddie,” “The Proud Family,” and “In Living Color,” the Hollywood veteran continues to put smiles on audiences’ faces with every performance.

Davidson had a stint on “Martin,” playing Varnell Hill, a role he is reprising in a spinoff titled “Varnell Hill” that was announced in April 2025. The comedy series follows the titular character as he hosts “The Varnell Hill Show” and works hard to navigate the world of late-night talk shows, balancing catering to executives, stakeholders, producers, and his audience all at the same time.

Davidson stopped to talk to REVOLT on the 2025 BET Awards carpet and shared what he loves most about working with Martin Lawrence.

“It’s because he’s not scared,” he began.

“He’s fearless like me, and whatever it’s going to be, it’s going to be. This is why it turned out the way it did. We’ve been friends for a long time, and when I came on to his set on ‘Martin,’ he shared, ‘This is different because this is my show and it’s different...’ I told him, ‘Cool, I’m going to do it the “In Living Color” way.’ So, when the cameras came on, I went Globetrotter on him (laughs). He’s following [my lead] and now we’re able to combine our strengths on this project.”

When discussing his greatest strength, Davidson revealed that it’s focusing more on the big picture instead of just himself.

“I don’t have to be the one in the spotlight,” he said.

“As long as I’m doing something positive and I’m helping the project, that’s what is most important to me. It’s a project that leads us to the next project. All of the projects I’ve done, it’s always been about being a team player.”

In honor of Father’s Day, the "Mad TV" alum also shared the most important lesson he has learned from fatherhood and what he’d like to share with other dads.

Image Image Credit Michael Tullberg / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Isaiah Davidson, Tommy Davidson and Jillian Davidson Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

“The amount of love it takes to raise children,” he expressed.

“I learned it from my mom, and I’m happy about that. I’m happy about the fact that she instilled the female principle into my soul. It takes that to raise boys and girls. You just have to love them. My aunt would tell me you have to be firm, but understanding, and that’s the key for me. Also, being responsible.”