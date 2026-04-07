Image Image Credit Jerod Harris / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Tina Knowles attends Elton John AIDS Foundation's 34th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 15, 2026 in West Hollywood, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Tina Knowles executive produced the spring 2026 campaign through her company, Bad A** Tenie B Productions.

The home-filmed visual captures her preparing for a Mother’s Day brunch while receiving pink handbags from her grandchildren.

The campaign coincides with the rerelease of her memoir “Matriarch: A Memoir,” featuring a new epilogue and additional family photos.

Tina Knowles has long been the blueprint for what a matriarch looks like, and she’s bringing that same energy to the screen in Kurt Geiger’s spring 2026 Mother’s Day campaign, a project she also executive produced.

The businesswoman stars in the visual, which was filmed inside her Los Angeles home. It plays like a real-life moment, showing Tina getting ready for a Mother’s Day outing while unwrapping a series of pink handbags gifted by her family.

As she sorts through each one, her personality leads the moment. “This one says ‘tea party.’ This one’s cute. Aw, this one is from my grandbaby. But look at this color though. Aw, the twins gave me this one.” Instead of choosing just one, she heads out with multiple bags in hand, making her stance clear: “Cause grandma don’t play favorites.”

The campaign arrives alongside the rerelease of her book “Matriarch: A Memoir,” continuing a theme that has defined her for decades. The updated paperback edition, arriving April 28, includes a new epilogue reflecting on her life since the original release, along with a photo insert featuring never-before-seen images of her and her family. “We’re incredibly excited to collaborate with Ms. Tina for our Mother’s Day moment this year — there truly couldn’t be a more meaningful choice. As a matriarch to many, she has nurtured, guided and inspired generations, shaping some of the most influential artists of our time,” Rebecca Farrar-Hockley, chief creative officer at Kurt Geiger, said in a statement, according to WWD.

On Instagram, the designer-author reflected on taking on a larger role behind the scenes, writing, “You know I’ve been producing all my life. I just didn’t realize it! Designing sets and colors and concepts is something that I really love doing. This is my first time actually taking on the title of PRODUCER,” before sharing that her production company, Bad A** Tenie B Productions, handled the commercial “nuts [and] bolts.”

She went on to detail just how hands-on she was throughout the process, adding, “SO, I wrote the script and designed the set, which I’m really proud of. Yes, I selected every wrapping paper and decor for every package. I designed the backdrop painting and I wardrobe styled it of course!” while also shouting out her creative team for helping bring her vision to life.

Family remains at the center of everything Tina does. She is grandmother to Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir Carter through Beyoncé, and Julez Smith through Solange. She also embraces Kelly Rowland’s sons, Titan and Noah Weatherspoon, as part of her extended family, often showing up for all of them with the same pride and protection.

Tina Knowles on borrowing from her daughters’ closets

In her conversation with PEOPLE, Tina opened up about her personal style and how her daughters continue to influence it. Even with years in fashion, she says she still pulls from their wardrobes. “Absolutely, I'm swiping from their closets,” she told the outlet. “They have great stuff that I could never afford, and I can wear my stuff over and over. They can't.”

She also shared how accessories, especially handbags, pull everything together. “Your bag is the final touch,” she continued. “It is not only a necessity, but it finishes off your look.”

Whether she’s producing, styling or showing up for her family, Tina continues to move with intention, proving that her influence goes far beyond fashion.