Mother’s Day 2025 (May 11) had the culture in its feelings and on its best behavior. This past weekend was all about blessings, brunches and big love for the women who raised rap royalty. From sentimental shoutouts to surprise gifts, artists made sure moms got their flowers (and then some).

Drake led the charge with a message straight from the heart. He posted a photo of his mom, Sandi Graham, and thanked her for not only shaping his life but helping guide “30 or so young men” since 2007 — presumably referring to his longtime crew. “You encouraged us to take care of each other,” he wrote, ending the post with “Forever Sandra’s Rose.” The caption read more like a spoken word piece than an IG post, and commenters (including Vybz Kartel) immediately praised the rapper’s openness and tribute to chosen family.

2 Chainz kept it smooth with a photo dump showing love to the women in his life: His wife, Kesha “Pea” Ward, both of their mothers, and his kids. “Happy Mother’s Day to all the wonderful moms out there,” he captioned, giving a nod to the glue that holds his household together.

Latto bought a Range, Lil Baby brought the Plates and Future got sentimental

Latto, never one to do things small, blessed her mom with a brand-new black Range Rover and proudly shared the big moment on her IG Stories. The Georgia star also dropped a snap of her matriarch rocking a shirt with “Big Mama Better” across the chest. Atlanta-area peer Lil Baby opted for a more cozy-yet-still lavish celebration by showing off a massive spread of food at what was likely a private family gathering (his mother could be seen making herself a plate).

Future gave fans a softer moment, too, posting a past photo alongside his mother, Stephanie Jester, and sister, Tia Wilburn. "Happy birthday to my lil’ sis, TeeTee, and Happy Mother’s Day, momma,” his message read.

Tyler got deep, Don Toliver kept it generational and Gunna took his mom tropical

Tyler, the Creator paid tribute in true Tyler fashion — with a creative twist. Posting a throwback photo of his mom, Bonita Smith, he tied her influence directly to the chart-topping CHROMAKOPIA. “The light and color from within was a seed planted early,” he wrote. “Everything was shaped by the woman narrating the album.” For fans of Tyler’s more introspective side, it was a meaningful reveal about where his latest artistic spark came from.

Don Toliver turned his camera on the women who built him and the one he’s building a future with. On his IG Stories, he shared images of his mom and grandmother, alongside his partner Kali Uchis, the mother of his son. The post was quiet but rich, with three generations of love wrapped in one moment.

And Gunna? By the looks of his social media from the day, he took his mom on vacation. In photos that looked straight out of a travel campaign, he shared sun-soaked shots of the two enjoying what looked like a tropical getaway. No distractions, no promo — just vibes, palm trees and appreciation.

