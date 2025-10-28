Image Image Credit Kristina Bumphrey / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tina Knowles at the 27th Annual Angel Ball held at Cipriani Wall St. on October 27, 2025 in New York, New York. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways

Blue Ivy Carter gave Rumi Carter thoughtful advice after her first performance with Beyoncé drew online attention.

Rumi Carter stepped into the spotlight with confidence, even choosing her own performance outfits.

Tina Knowles described how both girls are learning to handle fame and public scrutiny with maturity.

Tina Knowles is giving fans a sweet look at the sisterly dynamic between Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter as they continue to grow up in the spotlight — and occasionally on the world’s biggest stages next to their superstar mom, Beyoncé.

During her appearance on “Sherri” on Monday (Oct. 27), the 71-year-old matriarch was asked how Blue Ivy handled the early criticism she faced during the “Renaissance World Tour.” Knowles made it clear that her 13-year-old granddaughter learned strength and humility through experience. “Because you have to be taught that. Kids don’t learn it from just accident. You have to say to them, ‘It’s more important to be a good person.’ And that you got to work for what you get,” she explained. “Nobody’s going to just hand it to you because you are somebody’s daughter or because they like you. You have to work hard.”

When Sherri Shepard asked whose idea it was for Rumi to join the “Cowboy Carter Tour” with her mom and big sister, Knowles laughed that the 8-year-old has been ready for the spotlight for years. “Who [do] you think? Rumi’s!” she laughed. “Listen, Rumi has been asking for the last three or four years, ‘I’m ready Mama, I’m ready!’ And her mom was like, ‘Well, this is a song where you can come out and be yourself on.’”

According to the “Matriarch: A Memoir” author, the first night went great — but comments online quickly followed. That’s when big sis stepped in with some big sister advice. “And listen, she would come out, and the first night, she was so excited. People were making all these crazy comments. And Blue was like, ‘Rumi, you might need to calm it down,’” she recalled.

Pretty soon, Rumi found her groove — and her fashion voice. “So by maybe like the third or the fourth [show], she would pick out her own outfits at night. You could pick them out,” Knowles added. “Ty would come and she’d be like, ‘No, I don’t like that. I don’t want that.’”

She continued, “And I said, ‘What are you going to do tonight?’ Cause I was encouraging her to do a little twirl or wink or whatever. And she said, ‘Be myself.’ So she was! It was really good for her confidence.”

Beyoncé makes touring history with the “Cowboy Carter Tour”

Meanwhile, Blue Ivy and Rumi’s mother is still breaking records. This summer, the “Cowboy Carter Tour” became the highest-grossing country tour of all time. According to Billboard, Beyoncé grossed $407.6 million with over 1.6 million tickets sold across 32 concerts in nine cities — the shortest tour to cross the $400 million mark.