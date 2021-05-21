Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Stringer / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Roberta Flack Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Hip Hop and R&B have always been incredibly intertwined, frequently relying on each other to add an extra layer of depth to their songs. R&B songs may drop in a feature rap verse and Hip Hop songs may have the backdrop of a soulful hook. Some singers have such unique voices, production, or melodies that beatsmiths frequently go to their catalog when they’re making a hit. The late Roberta Flack was one of those special artists, gracing many artists with a sample of her tunes, from Kanye West to Lil’ Kim. She became a frequent Hip Hop collaborator through samples, adding her touch to tons of great songs. After her passing on February 24, 2024, at the age of 88, we wanted to use her legacy to highlight how R&B legends can also become legends in Hip Hop, making their mark on some of the biggest songs from both genres.

1. Killing Me Softly With His Song by Fugees

One of the Fugees’ most iconic songs was actually a cover of a cover. The original “Killing Me Softly With His Song” was released by Lori Lieberman in 1972. Roberta Flack’s version the following year blew up in popularity, winning two Grammy Awards, also making her the first artist to win “Record of the Year” two years in a row, and eventually finding its way into Hip Hop songs like “All I Want Is You” by Miguel and J. Cole. Not only did the Fugees cover the song itself, but they also sampled it in “Family Business,” proving Flack’s musical depth and why artists have continued to pull from her catalog.

2. On My Block by Scarface

Donny Hathaway was a revered singer, songwriter, keyboardist, and the definition of what it means to be a musician. He and Flack released tons of music together, including two joint albums, and won the Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Performance By A Duo together for “Where Is the Love,” which was sampled in “Never Leave Me Alone” by Nate Dogg, featuring Snoop Dogg. The Scarface classic, “On My Block,” samples their duet, “Be Real Black for Me.” YBN Cordae and Chance the Rapper also made use of the tune for “Bad Idea” and Cam’ron also recruited it for “Chop It Up.”

3. Felt by Wu-Tang Clan

The North Carolina-born singer had a real talent for covering songs and making them her own. In 1969, she covered Peggy Seeger’s “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” on her debut album, First Take. It went on to win Record of the Year at the 15th Annual Grammy Awards (and landed a spot in a Clint Eastwood movie that further solidified her music’s spot in popular culture. Wu-Tang Clan borrowed from the hit for “Felt” and Gang Starr did the same for “Who Got Gunz,” featuring Fat Joe and M.O.P.

4. What You Know by T.I.

The Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winner’s connection to Hip Hop has spanned decades, whether through her vocals, melodies, or distinctive elements of her music. T.I. tapped into her talent for his hit, “What You Know” in 2006. It featured “Gone Away” from the soul singer’s album, Chapter Two. Her version was, however, also a cover of a group called “The Impressions,” who have also been a select choice for Hip Hop stars to sample from.

5. Letter to B.I.G. by Jadakiss featuring Faith Evans

Jadakiss and Faith Evans set out to release a tribute in honor of The Notorious B.I.G., and, of course, producer Needlz sought the music of Roberta Flack. It was featured in B.I.G.’s biopic film, Notorious, and was especially meaningful coming from his close friend and his widow. The production sampled “This Time I'll Be Sweeter,” which was a cover of British soul singer Linda Lewis, from Flack’s classic Blue Lights in the Basement album.

6. Coming Home by Pusha T featuring Ms. Lauryn Hill

Thanks to the Howard University graduate, there’s a connection between Diana Ross and two of Hip Hop’s biggest: Kanye West and Pusha T. Her 1977 song “After You” was sampled in “After You” by Ye and “Coming Home” by Pusha T featuring Ms. Lauryn Hill. It was a cover of Diana Ross’ release from the previous year. It’s a great example of how the highest quality music is frequently, remixed, revamped, and repurposed to keep creating magic.

7. Queen B**ch by Lil’ Kim

In another fascinating line of production for different artists, Flack covered Leonard Cohen’s “Hey, That's No Way to Say Goodbye” in 1969, which was then sampled for Lil’ Kim’s “Queen B**ch” on Hard Core in 1996. The singer and pianist’s version was also sampled for “Seen a Lot” by Dave East, Buda & Grandz and DJ Drama in 2022. Mary J. Blige got involved in 1997 by sampling “Queen B**ch” for “I Can Love You” featuring the legendary rapper herself.

Roberta Flack left an incredible legacy not only as a soulful jazz and R&B artist, but also as an essential link in the bond between Hip Hop and rhythm and blues. She deepened her catalog of incredible covers with her very last album in 2012, Let It Be Roberta, featuring hits from The Beatles. Her influence on Hip Hop and R&B will continue to be felt as more artists continue to tap into her timeless catalog.