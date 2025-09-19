Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt JAY-Z and Timbaland perform during "The Heart of the City" tour at American Airlines Arena. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Timbaland is an innovator of sound with a track record to back up his status as one of music’s most trusted hitmakers. His trailblazing productions helped to define the signature sounds of artists like his longtime collaborator Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott, Aaliyah, and Ginuwine. Today, with three decades in the industry, his influence can still be heard.

In the mid-2000s, he sparked a resurgence when he joined forces with Justin Timberlake. Their musical union marked a bold sonic reinvention of the Virginia native’s unmatched style and reminded fans of his place in music. His creations have earned him Grammys and climbed the Billboard charts.

Reflecting on his legacy, Timbaland points to tracks like “Pony” by Ginuwine, “Get Ur Freak On” by Missy Elliott, “Promiscuous” by Nelly Furtado, and “Big Pimpin’” by JAY-Z as pivotal milestones. Culturally, they each generated massive success with fans and confirmed that the producer has consistently had his finger on the pulse of music throughout the years. He told Variety the singles were all “monumental records, creatively, that really changed the game for me,” in a new interview published on Sept. 18.

Speaking of his link-up with HOV, Timbaland explained he was “challenging JAY because I knew the flute [sample] was something different. I said, ‘Ain’t no way in the world, but I think it’d be crazy if he figured it out.’ And he understood it.” The record features UGK and appeared on Vol. 3… Life and Times of S. Carter. The song peaked at No. 18 on the Hot 100 chart.

Timbaland on the new artists inspiring his sound today

Voice remains one of Timbaland’s favorite qualities in an artist. It’s why Sinners breakout actor Miles Canton stood out as such a captivating force. For Timbo, it’s the sense of familiarity that rings true to the listener. “If you’re older, he reminds you of a Blues person from back in the day,” he shared with Variety.

Tone is equally mesmerizing and inspiring. He noted that Billie Eilish is one of a kind because “she’s mastered the haunting whisper tone.” He recalled that uniquely soulful singer Teddy Swims turned heads when he performed Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believing” on “America’s Got Talent” in 2022. Swims made the cult classic his own with his undeniable tone. Even crooner GIVEON has an indisputable sound of his own. “There’s so much music out there, but he cuts through because his tone don’t sound like everybody else in alternative R&B. GIVEON gives you his soul,” he said.

From Timbaland’s bold collaborations and his deep respect for originality, it’s clear to see why he will continue to be a part of the musical landscape.