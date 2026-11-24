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Key Takeaways

TIDAL says 43% of tracks submitted over the past 90 days were identified as AI-generated.

The ban also includes "fraudulent" AI songs made to impersonate existing artists, over 65,000 of which have already been removed from the platform.

Musicians who use AI as a creative tool can still distribute their work under its updated guidelines.

Making music and getting people to actually listen to it are two different things, especially in the age of artificial intelligence (AI).

On Tuesday (Nov. 24), TIDAL announced that it will begin removing music created entirely by AI on Dec. 9. The decision builds on measures introduced back in June to protect artists’ earnings and prevent their work from getting lost among millions of computer-generated recordings.

Robert Anderson, who leads TIDAL at its parent company, Block, explained the reasoning behind the move in a series of posts on X. He began, "43% of tracks distributed to us in the last 90 days have been detected as AI-generated. Something more drastic needs to be done." The executive continued, “On Dec. 9, we’ll begin removing all wholly AI-generated tracks from our catalog, and you’ll see them completely gone by the beginning of the year. This will result in the deletion of 29 million songs, and the estimated rejection of 80-85,000 songs per day.”

Anderson also pointed to the lack of listener interest, revealing that 96% of AI-generated songs receive no plays. “We are the first DSP to do so, and we encourage our peers to follow suit,” he added. “@Tidal will continue to make decisions that support real artists first.”

What does TIDAL’s AI-generated music ban mean for artists?

In its latest post on X, TIDAL disclosed that it had already taken down more than 65,000 tracks flagged for suspected artist-name impersonation. The service also noted that approximately 27 million titles currently carry its AI label, accounting for 6.3% of its available music.

However, musicians can still incorporate AI tools into their creative process as long as their work isn't entirely produced by the technology. “If you make music, you should be able to put it on TIDAL knowing it won’t be buried under tracks no one asked for, or copied by someone pretending to be you,” the company stated.

How are Spotify and Apple Music addressing AI-generated music?

Other digital streaming platforms are navigating similar challenges. Apple Music has announced plans to label AI-generated or AI-assisted material, while Spotify has rolled out measures to identify artificial artists.

Spotify also revealed last month that it had cleared 50 million "slop and spam" tracks from users’ recommendations this year, following the removal of 75 million such songs from its catalog.