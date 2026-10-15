Image Image Credit Stefano Mazzola / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt A$AP Rocky departs from Venice’s Marco Polo Airport on October 08, 2026 in Venice, Italy. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

A$AP Rocky pointed to Kanye West’s “Good Morning” as an example of how artificial intelligence (AI) could separate vocals from an instrumental.

Tyga acknowledged using the technology to create instrumental elements on $TARFACE, while Fenix Flexin later confirmed that AI software was used on “Rubberz.”

Rocky credited Playboi Carti with helping shape rage music and pointed to him as evidence that Hip Hop continues to evolve.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is entering recording studios, but A$AP Rocky would rather not let a computer do all the heavy lifting.

During an interview with Complex that was published Wednesday (Oct. 14), the rapper discussed the growing use of AI in music, including the criticism surrounding Tyga and Fenix Flexin. While he favors a hands-on approach, he doesn't think the technology is necessarily bad. “Me, personally, I prefer to do things myself, practically,” he explained.

Rocky pointed to Kanye West's “Good Morning” from Graduation as an example of how AI could be useful. Rather than generating an entirely new record, he described how the technology could separate vocals from an instrumental, allowing another artist to rap over the beat. “AI has a lot of negative connotations. I don't think when it's used in certain ways that it's necessarily a right or wrong thing,” he said. “AI is supposed to be a tool in that sense.”

The Harlem native also questioned who gets to decide how music should be created: “If somebody does a totally AI-generated song where all they did was prompt something, then I think that that's their thing. But who am I to say what's standard and what's not?”

Still, his own preference hasn't changed. “I'm just doing me out here, and I'm doing my music practically — the right way,” Rocky continued. “I'm really tapping [in] with musicians, producers, beat makers, just to convey my sound and develop my sound.”

Why Tyga and Fenix Flexin faced AI backlash

The LONG.LIVE.A$AP hitmaker's remarks come after separate controversies involving AI-generated music. During an interview back in August, Tyga acknowledged using AI to create certain instrumental elements on his latest album, $TARFACE, including synthesizers and guitar sounds. He maintained that he handled the writing and vocals himself, comparing the technology's arrival to the early reaction to Auto-Tune.

Meanwhile, Fenix Flexin faced questions about his viral song “Rubberz.” After initially disputing accusations that the track was AI-generated, he later acknowledged that AI software had been used.

The larger debate has divided the music industry. In 2024, more than 200 artists, including Nicki Minaj, Jadakiss, Metro Boomin, Stevie Wonder, Billie Eilish and Harry Styles, signed an open letter from the Artist Rights Alliance urging technology companies to stop using AI in ways that threaten human creativity, artists' rights and fair compensation.

A$AP Rocky isn't worried about Hip Hop's future

Elsewhere in the conversation with Complex, Rocky was asked whether he was worried about the future of Hip Hop. “No, not really. I just analyze it. I can't worry about something I have no control over. I just contribute what I can. So I can't really worry about what I have no control over,” he said.

The 38-year-old then pointed to Playboi Carti, who came up through his AWGE collective, as an example of how the genre continues to evolve. He credited Carti with helping shape the rise of rage music, adding, “So I'm more embraceful towards it, even if I don't get it, even if it's not for me.”

Rocky also praised Teezo Touchdown, Tyler, The Creator, Frank Ocean and Laila! as artists continuing to push Hip Hop and R&B forward.