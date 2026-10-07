Image Image Credit Aeon / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt A$AP Rocky in New York City’s Financial District on June 10, 2026. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

A$AP Rocky is offering a four-year, full-tuition scholarship to one first-time freshman planning to enroll at Roc Nation School in fall 2027.

Applications are open through Dec. 15.

Rocky said the scholarship is meant to help a young creative turn their vision “into something real.”

A$AP Rocky is helping one student get through college without paying tuition.

On Tuesday (Oct. 6), the New York rapper announced a new four-year, full-tuition scholarship for an incoming student at the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment at Long Island University in Brooklyn. The opportunity is open to a first-time freshman planning to enroll in fall 2027.

Applications are already open, but students have until Dec. 15 to apply. The recipient will attend the Roc Nation School for four years with tuition covered while studying in a program built around academics and hands-on experience in the entertainment industry.

For Rocky, the opportunity is about giving a young creative the chance to take an idea beyond the dreaming stage. “I'm a big believer in creating your own lane and giving people the opportunity to do the same,” he said in a press release. “There are so many talented young people with ideas, ambition and something important to say. This scholarship is about helping one of them turn that vision into something real.”

A$AP Rocky joins other stars offering scholarships to Roc Nation School students

The “F**kin' Problems” hitmaker isn’t the only major name helping students attend the Brooklyn school. DJ Khaled, Megan Thee Stallion, LaMelo Ball and Young Guru have also established scholarships for students there.

The Roc Nation School welcomed its first class in fall 2021 and offers programs connected to fields including music, entrepreneurship, sports business, management and performance. According to the press release, the school also has its own Roc Nation Hope Scholarships, which provide full tuition for four years to 25 percent of enrolled students. Those recipients are chosen from academically competitive, New York-based, first-time freshmen with the greatest financial need.

How else has A$AP Rocky given back to his community?

The scholarship is just the latest example of Rocky putting resources behind opportunities for others. As REVOLT previously reported, he teamed up with Bilt to cover January 2026 rent for every tenant in the Harlem apartment building where he lived as a teenager. The campaign was connected to the rollout of his album Don’t Be Dumb and included a limited-edition vinyl inspired by Harlem and New York City.

From helping residents in his old neighborhood to covering one student’s college tuition, Rocky continues to find ways to bring his success back to the communities and places connected to his own journey.