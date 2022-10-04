Image Image Credit Emma McIntyre / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Tia Mowry attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Tia Mowry responded to criticism about using the term “single mom,” clarifying that she parents alone in her household.

She spoke about the need to normalize diverse family structures and release societal guilt.

Mowry urged co-parents to focus on their children’s well-being and lean on support systems for balance.

Tia Mowry is no stranger to wearing many hats, but one title that’s sparked more conversation than expected is “single mom.” Now, the “Sister, Sister” star is speaking up about what that means for her and why she’s standing firm in using it.

On Tuesday (July 22), Mowry shared a post to Instagram that sparked a larger message. Over a selfie, she wrote, “Why do I get backlash for calling myself a single mom?” She followed it with a montage of videos showing moments from her everyday life — walking barefoot in the sand, doing her daughter’s hair, and spending time with her kids — paired with honest reflections about parenting solo.

“Sometimes I wonder why saying ‘I'm a single mom’ sparks so much backlash,” the actress wrote. “Family can look different than what we imagined and still be full of love, stability, and joy. This is my truth, and I want to share it.”

Mowry and actor Cory Hardrict finalized their divorce in April 2023 after 14 years of marriage. The two share 14-year-old son Cree and 7-year-old daughter Cairo. Though she acknowledges that her children still have both parents in their lives, Mowry is clear about her day-to-day reality. “For me, in my household, I am SINGLE. I don't have a partner, so I'm holding it down for everyone at home. I'm the only parent present day to day,” she explained in one slide.

She also got candid about the emotional toll of adjusting to life post-divorce. “Looking back now, I know we always were [a family],” she wrote over a video of her walking on water, adding that she felt guilt and shame at first and questioned whether her family was still whole.

But moments like her kids holding her hands and showering her with kisses are a reminder. “It’s not even about being a ‘single mom.’ It’s about recognizing we need to normalize different family dynamics,” she said. “Just because parents aren’t together doesn’t mean the family is ‘broken.’ It just looks differently.”

Tia Mowry on making her children a priority no matter what

Over clips of her children enjoying time at an arcade and out together as a unit, Mowry emphasized that her kids come first, and that co-parents should always show up for their children “no matter what.”

“What makes things toxic or ‘broken’ is when kids feel the divide. When they feel like they have to choose between parents,” she continued. She also reminded her followers that there’s strength in leaning on your village, saying, “If parents thrive, kids thrive,” and encouraged people not to be afraid to ask for help from those they trust.

In closing, Mowry encouraged others not to get caught up in society’s definition of family: “Let’s shed light on these different family stories. Don’t feel guilty or pressured by what society says a family should be. Happy, healthy families come in many forms. Different doesn’t mean broken. We are family, regardless.”