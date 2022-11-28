Image Image Credit ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ artwork Image Alt The Weeknd Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

After plenty of buildup, The Weeknd unveiled his sixth studio LP, Hurry Up Tomorrow. The Friday (Jan. 31) drop came with 22 cuts and featured appearances from Anitta, Travis Scott, Future, Playboi Carti and Lana Del Rey. Metro Boomin, Max Martin, Mike Dean, Oneohtrix Point Never, Pharrell Williams and more contributed to the album’s genre-bending production. In May, The Weeknd will star in a psychological thriller of the same name alongside Jenna Ortega, Barry Keoghan, Gabby Barrett and Charli D'Amelio.

As REVOLT previously reported, The Weeknd explained the meaning behind Hurry Up Tomorrow in an interview with Variety. While he’s not leaving the music world any time soon, it does look like the singer is bringing a close to his iconic moniker. “Don’t overstay at the party,” he recalled thinking during the project’s creation. “You can end it now and live a happy life. You know? Put the bow on it. Hurry Up Tomorrow? Now we’re here. When is the right time to leave, if not at your peak? Once you understand who I am too much, then it’s time to pivot.”

He continued, “The Weeknd, whatever that is, it’s been mastered. No one’s gonna do the Weeknd better than me, and I’m not gonna do it better than what it is right now. I think I’ve overcome every challenge as this persona, and that’s why I’m really excited about this film, because I love this challenge. I just want to know what comes after. I want to know what tomorrow looks like.”

Beginning this spring, the “Timeless” talent will embark on the next leg of his “After Hours Til Dawn Tour,” which initially kicked off in 2022 and made stops in the Americas, Europe and Oceania. The 2025 run will touch stadiums throughout the United States and Canada until September.