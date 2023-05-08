Image Image Credit Denise Truscello / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt The Weeknd Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Monday (Dec. 30), The Weeknd shared a video clip on social media showing a massive electronic billboard bearing the phrase “The end is near.” According to Billboard, fans spotted others in cities like Los Angeles, New York, Paris and London, all of which appear to allude to the Canadian star’s entire album discography. He appeared to confirm this in a second post, which contained notable artwork from his past releases. “Eight beautiful chapters in this story,” the caption read.

Presumably, the cryptic advertisements are all tied to the roll-out of his forthcoming album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, which is slated for a Jan. 24 release. The album is said to be the final installment in a trilogy that began with After Hours and Dawn FM, and it includes singles such as “Dancing in the Flames,” “Timeless” (featuring Playboi Carti) and the Anitta-assisted “São Paulo.” The Weeknd first debuted these tracks during a show at Brazil’s Morumbi Stadium. The day after Hurry Up Tomorrow makes landfall, he’ll return to the stage for a one-night-only performance at LA’s Rose Bowl Stadium.

As REVOLT previously reported, the XO frontman is looking to retire his iconic moniker. “The album I’m working on now is probably my last hurrah as The Weeknd. This is something that I have to do. As The Weeknd, I’ve said everything I can say,” he said in an interview with W Magazine. “It’s getting to a place and a time where I’m getting ready to close the Weeknd chapter. I’ll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd. But I still want to kill The Weeknd. And I will.”

Adding to the intrigue, the chart-topper is making his feature film debut with a psychological thriller tied to the album. Directed by Trey Edward Shults and co-starring Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan, the film – also titled Hurry Up Tomorrow – is set for release on May 16.