Image Image Credit REVOLT Image Alt Brian Smith, Brii Renee, and Maya Smith Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Haircare is one of the world’s largest and most lucrative industries, but it also holds a strong cultural meaning for the Black community. Married couple Maya and Brian Smith, co-founders of The Doux haircare brand, sat down with host Brii Renee on Saturday (Sept. 21) at 2024 REVOLT WORLD for an in-depth discussion on the relationship between Black consumers and Black businesses. During “The Business of Beauty Conversation,” Maya defended Black-owned brands that receive backlash for selling to larger companies, urging the community to understand more about the nature of business.

“It is so dangerous to bully and browbeat each other the moment we achieve any success,” she said, referencing how some brands are accused of being sellouts or no longer catering to the audience that supported them after they sell to a conglomerate. The Doux CEO empathized with other Black business owners, lamenting the reactionary nature of social media, “These are hard-working people that have sacrificed a lot.”

The mother of five also noted that the goal for many business owners is to increase capital in order to give more back. “I can’t build a community center, or a school, or a beauty school, or a vocational [education program], or support a bus line, or build a housing development if I don’t grow the businesses,” she expressed. Maya acknowledged that if larger companies keep seeing that Black consumers revoke their support after acquisitions, it will discourage them from continuing to invest in Black brands. Instead, the licensed cosmetologist encouraged the community to redirect their energy into understanding more about “the way business really works” and hopes people can “learn how to support each other and hold the businesses that sell accountable... by also holding conglomerates that acquire them."

Her husband and COO Brian Smith also offered advice to entrepreneurs, encouraging them to be prepared for opportunities so they are ready when they come, and declaring “Number one is making sure that your brand is authentically you. Like when you look at The Doux and you look at us, that makes sense. I look at some brands and I know… it really just came from a place of wanting more money.”

The panel discussion was part of 2024 REVOLT WORLD, a three-day event packed with more conversations with top executives, performances from Hip Hop stars like Offset and BIA, live shows such as “Caresha Please,” and opportunities for entrepreneurs in various industries to learn and network.