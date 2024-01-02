Image Image Credit Lawrence Lucier / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt LisaRaye McCoy, Duane Martin, Elise Neal and Tony Rock Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

In the early 2000s, “All of Us” debuted on The United Paramount Network and showcased a whole new spin on a blended family. Loosely based on his own family dynamic, Will Smith produced this show along with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. It chronicles the lives of protagonist Robert James Sr. and ex-wife Neesee James as they parent their son Robert “Bobby” James Jr., of whom they share joint custody. As the story progresses, their arrangement takes a different shape when Robert gets engaged. “All of Us” is a very pragmatic depiction of what families looked like at the time and offered some food for thought in how to navigate uncomfortable waters. Let's look back on the classic sitcom and see where some of its stars are now.

1. Robert James Sr. (Duane Martin)

Duwane Martin played the leading role of Robert. No stranger to our screens, the Brooklyn-born actor had already landed roles in Woo and Above the Rim. Thus, portraying the patriarch in “All of Us” seemed to be the perfect move at the time. These days, Martin continues to act. Recently, he has appeared in “The New Edition Story” and Peacock’s “Bel-Air.”

2. Neesee James (LisaRaye McCoy)

LisaRaye McCoy portrayed Neesee to a T. As the show’s mother figure, Neesee always keeps Robert honest and gives her son nothing but love. The Chicago native expertly made the role of someone who has to stomach her ex moving on very dynamic. When it comes to the actress, she has never stayed too still. McCoy cemented herself as one of the finest women in Hollywood as Diana "Diamond" Armstrong in The Player’s Club. Currently, she stars as Donna Duncan in BET’s “The Family Business.” Let’s also not forget her memorable role on the VH1 hit show “Single Ladies.”

3. Robert “Bobby” James Jr. (Khamani Griffin)

At such a young age, Khamani Griffin really helped carry the sitcom. At times, child actors can be a hit or miss, but Griffin’s talent as Bobby was undeniable. From being humorous to pulling on our heartstrings, he could do it all. Since his days on “All of Us,” the Daddy Day Care star has sporadically held roles, most recently on “The Mick,” in 2017. He has even lent his talents to small roles in “Modern Family,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Phineas & Ferb,” among other hit shows.

4. Dirk Black (Tony Rock)

In “All of Us,” Tony Rock really got an opportunity to break out on his own — so much so that you don’t even think of him as Chris Rock’s younger brother. The show truly allowed him to showcase his acting chops. As Dirk Black, Tony portrayed Robert’s best friend and the source of tons of laughs between the two. On the big screen, we’ve seen the “Mann and Wife” actor cameo in Think Like a Man. When the native New Yorker isn’t acting on-screen, he tours regularly as a stand-up comedian.

5. Tia Jewel (Elise Neal)

Tia Jewel (Elise Neal) is Robert's eventual fiancée, and the curveball audiences didn’t see coming. As the new shorty in town, Tia has to gain both Neesee's and Bobby's trust. It was a fresh dynamic to see play out on television, and Neal pulled it off expertly. The Memphis, Tennessee actress has kept fairly busy since her sitcom days. Nowadays, you can catch her on “The Black Hamptons.”

6. Jonelle Abrahams (Terri J. Vaughn)

If there is anyone who has made the most out of her sitcom roles, it’s Terri J. Vaughn. As Jonelle Abrahams, she plays Tia’s co-worker and best friend. Jonelle helps give Tia’s character more of an identity; however, she is by no means overshadowed by her. That’s just not how it has ever worked in a scene with Vaughn. Since the end of “All of Us,” the award-winning actress has worked on a bevy of projects, including “First Wives Club” and Ava DuVernay’s “Cherish the Day.” More recently, fans can find her playing the role of Robyn in the film Color Book.

7. Carmen James (Tisha Campbell)

Robert’s younger sister, Carmen James (Tisha Campbell), shows up sporadically during the series. The on-screen chemistry between her and Robert is amazing for good reason. At the time, Martin and Campbell were married. That fact was known to most of Black America, so it was a lot of fun for audiences to see them work together in a comedic capacity. Campbell is one of the most decorated actresses in Hollywood, so there isn’t much that she’s been involved with that hasn’t been a hit. Who could forget her role as Gina Waters on “Martin”? Plus, let’s not forget her memorable role in “My Wife and Kids.” These days, you can easily find her on “Act Your Age” as Keisha.