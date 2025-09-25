Image Image Credit Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Aaron Pierre and Teyana Taylor speak onstage during the Amazon Music premiere of Teyana Taylor's "Escape Room" Short Film at Amazon Music’s Studio 126 on August 22, 2025 in Culver City, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Teyana Taylor described her relationship with Aaron Pierre as grounded and emotionally open during her “Sherri” appearance.

She spoke about the importance of loving “unarmored,” explaining how vulnerability has shaped her current relationship.

Taylor highlighted Pierre’s creative input on her album Escape Room, calling his support “amazing to see.”

Teyana Taylor is feeling good — and she’s not shy about letting the world know it. During Wednesday’s (Sept. 24) episode of “Sherri,” the multihyphenate artist gushed about her relationship with actor Aaron Pierre, calling him her “prize” and even jokingly referring to him as “apple pie.”

Host Sherri Shepherd teased, “Aaron Pierre was our fantasy,” prompting Taylor to sing a little Luther Vandross: “Never too much apple pie.” Laughing, she added, “I feel good. It feels good to feel good.”

When asked how single women can find a love as sweet as hers, the Harlem native didn’t hold back: “I think the most important thing is, no matter where you come from, whether it’s a heartbreak or whatever, I think the best thing is to be willing to love unarmored, you know? I think if you come with a wall built, it’ll block your blessings, you know? And like who that person is, may not be who that person was.” She summed up her own approach by saying, “I walk a straight line unarmored and I walk a straight line ready to receive whatever is mine to hold.”

Shepherd also pressed Taylor about her steamy scenes with Leonardo DiCaprio in their upcoming movie, One Battle After Another. Taylor shot back with, “Babe, did you see my apple pie? My eyes [are] on my prize!” She added, “When I step on set, I’m here to do a job. I’m a team player. We’re all players on this team, and we’re here to win, we’re here to make magic, so I think when we get on set, it’s kind of like, when the whistle blows, it’s time to get to work. And I get to work and I go my a** home.”

Taylor explained that both she and Pierre are “very secure,” saying, “When we understand what the prize is, we’re not worried about if anybody is stepping outside of that prize tryna look for another one.”

Teyana Taylor praises Aaron Pierre’s passion for Escape Room

Beyond their romance, Taylor has been vocal about Pierre’s role in shaping her latest album, Escape Room. She’s praised how “hands-on” he’s been in the process, calling his passion and feedback “amazing to see” and crediting him with understanding “every single song, every single emotion.”