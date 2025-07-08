Image Image Credit Jim Vondruska/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt A Texas state flag flies in a yard filled with debris in Hunt, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas with multiple fatalities reported. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The death toll reaches 111, with more than 170 people still unaccounted for after the Texas floods.

Camp Mystic, where 27 died, is under scrutiny for its lack of evacuation training and communication tools.

Federal aid is underway, but questions remain about emergency response failures and climate-driven risks.

On Wednesday (July 9), CNN reported that at least 111 people are confirmed dead and more than 170 remain missing following catastrophic flooding in central Texas, making it the state’s deadliest freshwater flood in more than a century. The majority of missing persons are in Kerr County, where the Guadalupe River overflowed during a holiday weekend packed with campers and vacationers. Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who toured the area, said that the state’s emergency alert system will be a central focus during a special legislative session later this month.

When pressed by reporters about who should be held accountable for the slow response, Abbott deflected, saying his focus is on solutions to the disaster. Officials are also facing tough questions after reportedly having knowledge about the true death toll for days before it was announced to the public.

Camp Mystic’s flood emergency plan under scrutiny

One of the most tragic sites is Camp Mystic, a youth camp where at least 27 people died. CNN obtained records showing that a state inspector certified the camp’s emergency plan just two days before the disaster. According to one counselor, staff were subject to limited walkie-talkie access and didn’t receive cell phone alerts due to the camp’s no-screen policy.

Despite the communication failures, counselors acted heroically. Some guided campers through chest-deep floodwaters, while others formed human chains to usher children to safety. One parent credited the quick-thinking staff with saving her three kids and told the network that they sang songs and prayed after reaching higher ground.

At nearby Camp La Junta, a cabin was swept into the river with four people inside. Miraculously, all survived after the structure got lodged between a tree and a stone wall.

Federal aid, rescue crews, and growing climate concerns

The Department of Housing and Urban Development announced a 90-day freeze on foreclosures for FHA-backed homes in Kerr County, and President Donald Trump has designated the region a federal disaster zone. Over 900 homes with FHA-insured mortgages could be impacted by the floods, HUD said.

Volunteer groups like the United Cajun Navy and Mission Mules have joined the search effort, navigating debris-filled riverbeds and bringing gear into hard-to-reach zones. But optimism is fading. Cajun Navy coordinator Ryan Logue expressed that it’s getting increasingly harder to survive in such conditions. He added that no one has been found alive in Kerr County since Friday (July 4).

Kerr County officials are expected to provide a new update on rescue and recovery efforts soon. As questions grow over whether cuts to federal weather services and FEMA‘s restructuring contributed to the tragedy, climate experts warn this may be a preview of the future.