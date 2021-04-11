Image Image Credit Eric Vryn/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt The destructive aftermath from Texas flash floods Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

A catastrophic wave of flash flooding across central Texas has reportedly killed at least 82 people, including several children, following torrential rain that began on Friday (July 4). Search and rescue operations are still underway as emergency crews face hazardous conditions and brace for more rainfall.

CNN reported that nearly five million Texans remain under flood watch, with the National Weather Service warning that additional rainfall could bring up to 10 more inches in already inundated areas. Roads are washed out, communication lines are down, and entire families have been forced to seek refuge on rooftops as rivers surge beyond capacity.

Camp Mystic flood tragedy claims lives of 27 campers and counselors as Guadalupe River surges

Among the hardest-hit locations is Camp Mystic, an all-girls Christian summer camp in Hunt, Texas. The Guadalupe River that borders the camp rose more than 20 feet in under two hours early Friday morning, turning the beloved retreat into a scene of devastation. Officials confirmed 27 campers and counselors have died, and at least 10 campers and one counselor remain missing.

Longtime camp director Richard “Dick” Eastland also lost his life while attempting to rescue children. “Our hearts are broken alongside our families that are enduring this unimaginable tragedy,” the camp wrote in a statement. Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry praised counselor Emma Foltz for helping evacuate 14 girls. Night watchman Glenn Juenke recounted keeping campers safe on floating mattresses. “Each of those sweet girls [were] cold, wet, and frightened,” he expressed to CNN, “but they were also incredibly brave.”

CNN also reported that Kerr County officials had considered using flood warning sirens to notify their residents quickly, but they did not follow through on installing them. The National Weather Service also issued alerts prior to the intense storm, but the agency has faced criticism regarding its ability to alert residents during a disaster.

First responders, Coast Guard rescue swimmers continue search efforts

More than 400 responders from about 20 agencies are working in Kerr County, supported by K9 units, military drones, and National Guard helicopters. The U.S. Coast Guard has rescued more than 230 people so far, including 165 saved by first-time rescue swimmer Scott Ruskan. “They were dealing with some of the worst times [of] their lives,” Ruskan said. “And they were staying strong, and that helped inspire me to kind of get in there and help them out.”

Rescue crews continue to battle debris-filled floodwaters, with volunteers from the United Cajun Navy describing dangerous conditions such as floating debris and collapsing trees. “As the water moves, the debris also, you know, sometimes, it falls into the water. You have to worry about these, these snapped trees falling on top of rescuers,” said volunteer Nick Sortor.

President Donald Trump signed a major disaster declaration Sunday and promised continued federal support. When asked whether he still intends to phase out the Federal Emergency Management Agency, he responded, “FEMA is something we can talk about later. Right now, they’re busy working.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem added further context in a news briefing, stating she’s not aware of any breakdown in emergency alert systems. “The National Weather Service put out the alerts when they received them,” Noem reportedly said on “Fox & Friends,” while acknowledging that more notification time is always ideal in flash flood situations.

Noem also said the federal government has been working on new technology to modernize the National Weather Service’s warning system, but it is still a work in progress. “It’s an ancient system that needed to be upgraded, and President Trump recognized that right away... but that installation is not complete and that technology isn’t fully installed,” she claimed.

As for FEMA’s future, Noem reaffirmed that the Texas response reflects Trump’s vision for the agency: One where individual states lead and the federal government steps in for support. She reiterated her prior statement that FEMA “fundamentally needs to go away as it exists.”