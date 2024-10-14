Image Image Credit Kent Nishimura/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt FEMA headquarters Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

A Black ex-employee of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) spoke out after being terminated. In a “Dan Abrams Live” interview on Monday (Nov. 18), Marn’i Washington denied allegations that she instructed a Hurricane Milton survivor assistance team in Florida to avoid homes with campaign signs supporting President-elect Trump.

“So, firstly, I’m being framed. There’s no violation of the Hatch Act. I was simply following orders,” she said. Washington also denied any political motives, stating, “I did not vote for Kamala Harris, so there is no political plight on my part.” Washington placed the blame on her supervisor, asserting that she was only executing orders and not involved in policy creation. “I don’t create policy. I do not reinvent the wheel. My record shows that,” she explained.

The reported incident, which came to light earlier this month, escalated into a lawsuit filed by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, who accused Washington and FEMA Director Deanne Criswell of conspiring to deny relief to Trump supporters after Hurricane Milton. The lawsuit, filed in federal court, seeks unspecified damages and a declaration that the actions violated the civil rights of Florida citizens. House Republicans have also launched an investigation into the matter, with a House Transportation and Infrastructure subcommittee hearing taking place on Tuesday (Nov. 19).

Washington explained that instructions to avoid certain houses based on campaign signs was the result of previous team engagement with residents. “It just so happened that, unfortunately, most of the hostile encounters... did have those campaign signs,” Washington said. “It’s a collective effort in order for everyone to feel comfortable, in order to render the servitude. I don’t have a horse in that race.” In October, a North Carolina man was arrested for threatening FEMA workers in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

Criswell condemned Washington's alleged actions as “a clear violation of FEMA’s core values and principles to help people regardless of their political affiliation.” “I want to be clear to all of my employees and the American people, this type of behavior and action will not be tolerated at FEMA and we will hold people accountable if they violate these standards of conduct,” she expressed in an official statement. “We take our mission to help everyone before, during, and after disasters seriously. This employee has been terminated and we have referred the matter to the Office of Special Counsel. I will continue to do everything I can to make sure this never happens again.”