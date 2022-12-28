Image Image Credit Bryan R. Smith/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Crossing on Gulf of Mexico Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Hurricane Milton, currently a Category 5 storm with 165 mph winds, is approaching Florida's west coast. According to ABC News, it’s the strongest this late in the Atlantic hurricane season since Hurricane Wilma in 2005. Milton is expected to make landfall near Tampa and Sarasota as a Category 4 storm by early Thursday (Oct. 10).

On Wednesday (Oct. 9), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Deanne Criswell appeared on “Good Morning America” to discuss the incoming threat. Speaking to correspondent Robin Roberts, she urged residents in evacuation zones to relocate to safer areas. The water from Milton’s storm surge could reach up to 15 feet within the panhandle region. “The water is what kills people,” she explained. “Nobody has to die from this storm." Additionally, Criswell confirmed that FEMA deployed additional resources to support Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ mobilization efforts.

“We have sent in additional search and rescue teams and assets [that include] air lift [and] highwater vehicles,” she explained to viewers. “We're moving in commodities, food, and water to be able to get into areas. We're bringing in power assessment teams, so they can quickly help assess what areas and what critical infrastructure might need power restored fast... They are working side by side with the mayor's team [in Tampa], so we can quickly mobilize these resources to help them with whatever their needs are right after the storm passes.”

In a press conference, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor's warning to residents within her jurisdiction was far more dire. “Individuals that are in these, say you’re in a single-story home... 12 feet is above that house,” she stressed to viewers. “So, if you’re in it, you know, basically that’s the coffin you’re in... I’ve said many times that [if] you want to pick a fight with Mother Nature, she’s winning 100 percent of the time.”