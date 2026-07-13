Image Image Credit Zak Hussein / Billboard via Getty Images and Savion Washington / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Tems at The BRIT Awards 2026 held at Co-op Live on February 28, 2026 in Manchester, England. Ayra Starr attends Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Fundraising Gala Honoring Ms. Tina Knowles at Paramount Studios on February 07, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Afro+ Fest takes place Sept. 4 through Sept. 6 at Northwest Stadium Complex in Landover, Maryland.

The lineup includes Lil Baby, Latto, Chief Keef, Sexyy Red, Tiwa Savage, Olamide and more across Afrobeats and Hip Hop.

Organizers expect attendance to surpass last year’s 20,000-person debut, according to founder Michael Awosanya.

Tems and Ayra Starr are officially headed to Afro+ Fest, making one of this year's biggest festivals even stronger.

After previously unveiling a lineup led by Wizkid, Davido and Alkaline, organizers announced Monday (July 13) that both African queens have been added as headliners for the 2026 edition. The three-day celebration returns Labor Day weekend, running Sept. 4-6 at Northwest Stadium Complex in Landover, Maryland.

Their arrival brings even more star power to a bill that already includes Lil Baby, Latto, Chief Keef, Sexyy Red, Fridayy, Tiwa Savage, Olamide, Adekunle Gold, Sarkodie, Ruger, Victony, Odeal and Young Jonn, among many others. Beyond the music, the event will also spotlight Black-owned businesses, food vendors, fashion, art and immersive cultural experiences celebrating the African diaspora.

Afro+ Fest founder and executive producer Michael Awosanya said the decision to add the Nigerian superstars reflects where music and culture are today. "You can't talk about where global culture is right now without Tems and Ayra Starr," he said in a press release. "The days of keeping Afrobeats, Dancehall and Hip Hop in separate boxes are completely over. Fans want an immersive experience where all these sounds naturally feed off each other. These two women are driving that shift every single day, and putting them on the main stage is the only right way to honor that reality."

Ayra Starr's next album, 'Starr Girl,' arrives before Afro+ Fest

Ayra's addition to the lineup comes at a pivotal moment in her career. The Grammy-nominated singer is gearing up to release her third studio album, Starr Girl, on Aug. 14, her first project since The Year I Turned 21. She has already previewed the project with "Where Do We Go" and "Tornado," following last October's Rema collaboration, "Who's Dat Girl."

According to a press release, Afro+ Fest expects to welcome significantly more attendees than last year's inaugural event, which drew roughly 20,000 people. It's making a strong case for being one of Labor Day weekend's can't-miss music events.