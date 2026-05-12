Image Image Credit John Nacion / Contributor via Getty Images, Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images, Antoine Flament / Contributor via Getty Images and Anna Webber / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Wizkid at the 18th Annual Tribeca Artists Dinner hosted by Chanel on June 09, 2025 in New York, New York. Latto attends the NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation on September 24, 2025 in New York City. ( Davido attends the Drole de Monsieur Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2026 in Paris, France. Lil Baby attends the 2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party on February 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Afro+ Fest 2026 will take place at Northwest Stadium in Washington, D.C., from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, with Wizkid, Davido and Alkaline leading the bill.

The event includes multiple themed stages highlighting Afrobeats, Hip Hop, dancehall, amapiano and regional DMV artists.

Organizers are expanding on last year’s debut, which reportedly drew roughly 20,000 attendees.

Afrobeats continues to blur genre lines with Hip Hop, and Afro+ Fest’s newly announced 2026 lineup is proof the crossover isn’t slowing down anytime soon. The Washington, D.C.-based festival officially unveiled its first wave of performers on Monday (May 11), with Wizkid, Davido and Alkaline leading a stacked Labor Day weekend bill.

Set to take over Northwest Stadium from Friday, Sept. 4 to Sunday, Sept. 6, the three-day event is expanding far beyond a traditional concert setup. This year’s festival will feature multiple stages celebrating different corners of Black music and culture, bringing together Afrobeats, Hip Hop, dancehall, amapiano, soca and more under one roof.

Davido is set to headline Friday’s festivities, while Alkaline will lead Saturday’s lineup and Wizkid will close out the weekend on Sunday. The first-wave lineup also includes Tiwa Savage, Olamide, Adekunle Gold, Sarkodie, Fridayy, Spice, Dexta Daps, Ruger, Victony, Odeal, Gabzy, Young Jonn, Bien, Jada Kingdom, DJ Tunez, Ricky Platinum, No1, Poco Lee, Compozers and Kingsmen.

Beyond the main lineup, Afro+ Fest is introducing several themed stages and curated experiences. “The Perfect Storm” stage will feature Chief Keef and Sexyy Red, while “La Vibe” taps Tayc and Didi B. The “Piano District” stage leans into amapiano’s worldwide rise with DBN Gogo, TXC, Kelvin Momo, Tyler ICU, Jazzworx, Thukuthela, Musa Keys, Skyla Tylaa and Mobu. Meanwhile, “Made in the DMV” spotlights regional talent including Mannywellz, Foggie Raw, New Impressionz Band and Yung Manny. Special guests Lil Baby and Latto are also slated to appear during the weekend celebration.

Wizkid will celebrate 15 years in music at Afro+ Fest 2026

Wizkid’s upcoming performance carries extra significance as he celebrates 15 years in the game. After breaking out with “Holla at Your Boy” from his 2011 debut album, Superstar, the Nigerian superstar became one of the defining artists behind Afrobeats’ worldwide expansion.

Since then, the 35-year-old has built one of the most decorated careers in African music history. His catalog includes albums like Ayo, Made in Lagos, More Love, Less Ego and Morayo. He also became one of the first African artists to top the Billboard Hot 100 thanks to Drake’s “One Dance,” while “Essence” featuring Tems helped introduce Afrobeats to even wider global audiences.

Afro+ Fest builds on momentum from its sold-out debut

The 2026 edition follows Afro+ Fest’s breakout debut last Labor Day weekend at RFK Festival Grounds. According to a press release, the inaugural event drew roughly 20,000 attendees and featured performances from Gunna, Asake, Wizkid and other global acts. One of the festival’s biggest moments came when Gunna and Wizkid performed “Forever Be Mine” live together for the first time. Asake closed the event backed by a live orchestra and choreographed dancers.

Founder and executive producer Michael Awosanya reflected on the festival’s early success in a statement released after last year’s event. “The block party we dreamed about for a decade became reality, and it exceeded every expectation,” he said in the release. “This sold-out debut proved that Afro+ Fest is not just an event — it’s a movement. This was only the beginning. Afro+ Fest is here to stay.”

The live music event describes itself as “the largest Afro-Caribbean-Hip Hop festival,” positioning it as a cultural bridge between sounds and communities across the diaspora. Judging by this year’s lineup, Afro+ Fest is leaning all the way into that mission.