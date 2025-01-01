Image Image Credit Screenshot from “Anxiety” Image Alt Doechii Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In a full-circle moment that blends vulnerability with viral success, Doechii officially dropped the highly anticipated music video for “Anxiety,” the soul-baring anthem that’s already taken over social media and streaming platforms. First spotted in a surprise trailer, the clip contains a bedroom scene that longtime fans will recognize before steering things into a fresh artistic direction.

The journey of “Anxiety” from underground gem to chart-topper can partly be credited to Brooklyn rapper Sleepy Hallow, who sampled the original version for his own song. Following a domino effect (and Doechii's rise to fame as a TDE signee), the song took on a new life on TikTok, complete with a dance challenge inspired by “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” Will Smith and Tatyana Ali even joined in with a reunion clip of their own, with Doechii herself making a surprise cameo. Following its official release back in March, the Gotye-sampled number found its way to the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100.

More than music: Doechii's “Anxiety” opened up a space for fans to heal

In tandem with the re-release, Doechii launched AnxietyIsWatchingMe.com, a digital support hub where fans can share stories, vent their feelings and access a variety of resources. With links to organizations like The Trevor Project and the National Queer and Trans Therapists of Color Network, the initiative serves is a center point for Doechii’s mission to destigmatize mental illness.

“Thank you for all of the support you’ve given my song ‘Anxiety,’” she wrote on Instagram. “Now let me support YOU.” The site’s purpose, as described in its welcome message, is to offer “connection, healing, and empowerment” — a digital safe space that mirrors the themes found in the music itself.

Doechii’s ongoing dialogue with mental health

Even before “Anxiety” took off, Doechii made her internal struggles a recurring subject in her music. On “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake,” she detailed her upbringing in Tampa and touched on poverty, bullying and sexuality. Her debut mixtape, The Grammy-winning Alligator Bites Never Heal further explored these themes, particularly on standout track “DENIAL IS A RIVER.” There, she acted out a therapy session, addressing infidelity, substance abuse and the fast-paced blur of fame.

Press play on Doechii’s “Anxiety” clip below.