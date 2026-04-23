Image Image Credit Stefanie Keenan / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Taylor Rooks attends the 2026 TIME Women of the Year Leadership Forum at The West Hollywood EDITION on March 10, 2026 in West Hollywood, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The Taylor Rooks Foundation (TRF) partnered with Undue Medical Debt to eliminate $2.1 million in medical debt for 1,805 residents in Gwinnett County, Georgia.

Taylor Rooks said the initiative is personal, citing her family’s experience with chronic illness and the burden of medical bills.

The debt relief effort works by purchasing qualifying medical debt in bulk, allowing donations to stretch further and notifying recipients directly without an application process.

Taylor Rooks is turning success into service. The sports journalist announced that the Taylor Rooks Foundation partnered with Undue Medical Debt to erase over $2.1 million in medical debt for 1,805 people in Gwinnett County, Georgia, the community where she was raised.

Rooks shared the news in a heartfelt video on social media, explaining why the cause is personal for her. “My baby sister has type 1 diabetes, so I know firsthand how medical bills can pile up,” she said. “Sometimes it can feel like you’re drowning and it can seem like you have nothing you can do about it. That’s why I’m so grateful that TRF and Undue were able to purchase and relieve the medical debt of more than 1,800 people in a community that means so much to me.”

The 33-year-old continued by emphasizing that the impact goes beyond finances. “This kind of relief has real impact. It eases financial stresses that many carry with them silently and gives people the ability to focus on their health, their families and everything that comes next.”

For many families, medical debt can create years of pressure, damaged credit and difficult choices. According to the National Library of Medicine, medical debt remains one of the leading causes of bankruptcy in the United States and disproportionately affects Black households, based on U.S. Census Bureau data.

How Taylor Rooks and Undue Medical Debt’s relief effort works

According to a press release, Undue Medical Debt works by purchasing qualifying debt portfolios from hospitals and collection agencies for a fraction of the original cost. That means donations can stretch further, with one dollar often relieving significantly more debt. Recipients are notified directly and do not need to apply for assistance.

The Amazon Prime NBA studio host also made it clear this is only the beginning of her foundation’s work. “At the Taylor Rooks Foundation, we are so committed to continuing this work by expanding access, removing barriers, and creating real opportunities for people to just build this stability,” she said in the announcement video. “Everyone deserves the chance to move forward without being held back by circumstances beyond their control, and we promise to keep showing up to help people make that possible.”

What is the Taylor Rooks Foundation?

Launched in 2025, the Taylor Rooks Foundation focuses on uplifting underserved communities through direct support, local partnerships and storytelling. The organization says its mission centers on expanding access to education, health and opportunity for Black and Brown individuals and families.