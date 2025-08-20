Image Image Credit Erika Goldring / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Tamar Braxton speaks onstage during the 2025 ESSENCE Festival Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Tamar Braxton is letting fans in on a frightening experience that nearly cost her life.

On Tuesday (Aug. 19), the singer took to Instagram Stories to share that she “almost died” just two days earlier. The accident left her with a fractured nose, missing teeth and lingering questions about what caused it. “I struggled to write this, but everyone keeps calling me, and honestly, I can’t even really talk anymore I’m so weak,” she wrote. “I almost died Sunday. I was found in a pool of blood [by] my friend with a face injury.”

She continued: “As the days go by, the worse it is. I fractured my nose, lost some teeth and mobility… the way I look at life now is totally different. As my health is on the mend, my mental journey begins… pray for me for real. I don’t even know what happened to me.”

The post quickly spread across social media, with fans sending up prayers and sharing confusion over the ordeal. On X, one user wrote, “Idk what’s going on with sister Tamar Braxton. [If you know, you know] [she's] always been one of my [fave] singers. I hope all is well.” Another added, “Damn, Tamar Braxton” alongside a praying hands emoji.

“So sad what is going on with Tamar Braxton,” one fan shared. “She almost died this past week, and she is dealing with the similar problems Toni faced for years. I hope she does get better though, but we’ll just keep praying for her.” Another echoed, “Woah! Prayers for Tamar Braxton. This is scary,” with a heartbroken emoji. See more reactions here and here.

A history of health struggles

Braxton has long been candid about her health journey. In the early 2010s, she revealed her vitiligo diagnosis and later withdrew from “Dancing with the Stars” in 2015 after doctors found blood clots in her lungs. In 2020, she was hospitalized following an alleged overdose, later speaking openly about her attempted suicide. “Mental illness is real. We have to normalize acknowledging it and stop associating it with shame and humiliation,” she said at the time.

Her latest health scare is another reminder of her resilience and transparency — two things that continue to connect her to fans rooting for her recovery.