Tamar Braxton is like so many other people who are giving Beyoncé her flowers for the impact of her latest album, COWBOY CARTER. The “Braxton Family Values” star was asked her thoughts on the project when she appeared on the 100th episode of the “We Sound Crazy” podcast.

A clip from their conversation began circulating this weekend. In it, the Love and War vocalist shared, “I think that Black country is so necessary. I’m so happy that people with talent who can actually sing country music, that are Black people, are finally getting the recognition they deserve. That’s what I think.”

Moreover, Braxton added, “I just really appreciate Beyoncé for opening the door for all the other Black artists that has, you know, rode that wave behind the floodgates. I’m just really appreciative of her. These people can really sing. They’re so talented... You gotta make sure if you’re gonna step into a new genre of music and represent us, that you gotta represent. It gotta be right, can’t be all auto-tuned down… That’s not it!”

COWBOY CARTER was released in March and boasts 27 tracks featuring some of the genre's most beloved acts, like Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton, as well as showcasing Black artists like Tanner Adell, whom Braxton is a fan of, as well as Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy, Reyna Roberts, Linda Martell and Shaboozey.

Adell, who launched her professional career two years ago, tweeted that she hoped Queen Bey would “sprinkle me with a dash of her magic for a collab” after “16 CARRIAGES” and “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” were announced during the Super Bowl on Feb. 11. Her wish came true as she appeared on the album’s second track, “BLACKBIIRD.” “I have loved her for so long, and it was really just my hope. Here we are today, and I have a little bit of a voice on this album," she told TODAY in early April.

The body of work has been lauded for astronomically increasing streams for the featured artists that the RENAISSANCE songstress included. Though widely celebrated as a country body of work, the global icon described it as a "Beyoncé" album.

Check out the full “We Sound Crazy” interview below.