Cam’ron traded his usual fit for scrubs on the “Word of Mouth” episode of “Talk With Flee,” where he invited two special guests, dentists Dr. Lulu Tang and Dr. Bianca Velayo, to discuss anything and everything about dental health.

“We tackle a lot of topics, whether it's sports, whether it’s cultural s**t, and we’re very entertaining, but we also want to be informative,” Cam’ron said at the top of the episode. Together, Dr. Tang and Dr. Velayo broke down why people’s teeth fall out — most often due to gum disease — along with foods to avoid, denture care, and how bad breath can lead to unexpected side effects, like erectile dysfunction.

Later on, Cam’ron shared his hilarious Halle Berry story and talked about introducing Lil Wayne to Jeezy on the set of “Soul Survivor.” Without further ado, see our six biggest takeaways from “Talk With Flee” below and watch the full episode here!

1. Cam’ron on people’s teeth falling out at an “alarming rate”

People’s teeth are “falling out at an alarming rate,” and if there’s anyone sounding the alarm, it’s Cam’ron. “They’re in the middle of a conversation, and they [slip right out],” he said of a certain someone.

“They need to start looking at implants,” Dr. Tang suggested. “The best treatment for missing teeth is implants. Unfortunately, a lot of people can’t afford them.”

2. Dr. Tang and Dr. Velayo on whether dentists can repossess dental implants

Segueing from their conversation about whether dentures are for “broke folks,” Dr. Tang and Dr. Velayo moved on to the topic of financing. While both agreed that money shouldn’t get in the way of necessary dental care, they each had their share of stories about patients falling behind on payments.

When asked if you can “repo” teeth the same way you would a car, Dr. Velayo said, “I wish we could, man. You know how many default on their payments? It makes me so frustrated.” Moments later, Dr. Tang jokingly warned viewers, “Don’t get any ideas,” before recalling a video she’d seen online: “The police showed up at somebody’s dental office while she was in the chair and had her Venmo them.”

3. Dr. Velayo on how long you can go without brushing your teeth

Next, Cam’ron wanted to know how long someone can go without brushing their teeth, specifically, until they start “losing s**t.” Though we wouldn’t exactly advise anyone to find out firsthand, Dr. Velayo explained, “It’s not about the days, I would say. I think it’s a lot about their risk factors.” Those, she noted, include genetics, dental habits, diet, smoking, and even bacteria exchanged through kissing.

“If you’re not brushing your teeth, the cavity can form in a day,” Dr. Tang added. “Let’s say a cavity forms right at the gumline. At a certain point, we cannot save that tooth just because there’s a cavity [with] a very poor prognosis.”

4. Dr. Tang and Dr. Velayo on ill-fitting dentures

Later in the episode, Cam’ron and Sen City asked the dentists about something they’ve noticed a lot, which is people with dentures talking “like you’re biting down.” As Dr. Tang explained, “I think it’s [that] the dentures don’t fit. Most people who are talking like that, with their teeth clenched, it’s because the dentures don’t fit when they open their mouth.”

Often, that happens when patients keep their immediate dentures — the temporary ones placed after removing all or most of their teeth — in for too long. “No amount of glue, if it’s an ill-fitting denture, is going to make it fit better,” Dr. Velayo added. So, getting properly fitted dentures is incredibly important. Another option, as MC Shan joked in an earlier episode of “Talk With Flee,” invest in some denture adhesive strips.

5. Cam’ron on his hilarious run-in with Halle Berry

In one of the episode’s more hilarious moments, Cam’ron recounted a chance encounter with Halle Berry at an ATM, right after he finished playing basketball, of all things. “I’m sweating, no shirt on. I say, ‘Listen…’ She’s like, ‘No, no, no.’” The Emmy Award-winning actress then “started walking fast to her car,” but apparently not fast enough to shake Cam. “I’m on her,” he joked.

“It was somebody in the passenger seat. It was a guy with his seat all the way laid back,” the rapper continued. That someone turned out to be Larenz Tate, who revealed himself “four or five years later” at an American Music Awards after-party. “He said, ‘Yeah, you ain’t even know that was me laid back in the seat with Halle, n**ga,’” Cam’ron hilariously remembered.

6. Cam’ron on introducing Lil Wayne to Jeezy at the “Soul Survivor” video shoot

Finally, Cam’ron shared some behind-the-scenes details from his cameo in Jeezy’s “Soul Survivor” video, which paid homage to Paid In Full, the classic crime drama in which he originally starred. “That day was pretty interesting,” the “Hey Ma” hitmaker recalled. “We was driving around — basically me and Lil Wayne — and I was about not to go to the video ‘cause you gotta realize, I didn’t have navigation.”

Fortunately, he did end up making it to the shoot, and something good came out of it. “I believe that’s the first day, if I’m not mistaken, Wayne met Jeezy,” Cam’ron explained. “A lot was going on. BMF was there prior to their incarceration.” The Black Mafia Family apparently weren’t the only notable guests on set. Cam also shared footage of Zab Judah “talking s**t” about Floyd Mayweather Jr. leading up to their 2006 fight.