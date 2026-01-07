Image Image Credit Jason Koerner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cam'ron visits SiriusXM Studios on December 03, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Cam’ron opened the "Talk With Flee" episode with a no-filter list of things people should leave behind.

He reflected on a strong 2025, including business wins and personal losses.

The episode also touched on Anthony Joshua’s tragic car crash and Cam’s early memories of Drake.

“Talk With Flee” returned with its first airing of 2026 on Jan. 7. On the “I’m not gonna lie to you” episode, Cam’ron came locked and loaded with plenty of exciting topics to get into.

First things first, Cam kicked things off with a much-needed list of things people should’ve left in 2025. Later in the show, he looked back on a banner year that put him on REVOLT’s Power List, brought major business, and even saw him host Netflix’s Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua bout. Speaking on the latter fighter, the “Hey Ma” rapper sent his thoughts and prayers to Joshua following the car accident he was involved in ahead of the episode’s airing.

On that note, here are seven of the biggest moments from the “Talk With Flee” installment. Scroll down to see them and watch the full episode here!

1. On what Cam’ron wants people to leave behind in 2025

With it being the first episode of 2026, Cam’ron opened with a very necessary rundown of things that should’ve stayed in 2025. At the top of the list: men complaining about their baby’s mothers. “You chose to go r**, and you chose to n** in her. That was your business, it’s not my business,” he said, before adding that women aren’t exempt from that message either.

Next, he called out people who act “needy and nasty,” meaning they’re rude one week and begging for help the next. Then, Cam'ron said that he's tired of people claiming they’re “out here in these streets.” His message? “Go get a job, my man! You’re hustling for Chinese food.”

2. On where the money from ‘Diplomats Volume 1’ went

Hosted by DJ Kay Slay, 2002’s Diplomats Volume 1 gave us classics like “Oh Boy” and “The ROC (Just Fire).” When asked where the money from that mixtape went, Cam’ron revealed there actually wasn't any. “I didn’t make no money. You gotta realize that, during that time, we were the first rappers to have our own mixtapes,” he said. “I know it seems crazy to say, but rappers were on DJs mixtapes.” For the most part, mixtapes were just The Diplomats’ way of getting back at their record label for blocking them from putting out music.

3. On Anthony Joshua’s car crash in Nigeria

About midway through their conversation, Cam’ron and Sen City took a moment to send their thoughts and prayers to Anthony Joshua, who was involved in a car crash in Nigeria. The incident took the lives of two people on the former world heavyweight champion’s team: his strength and conditioning coach, Sina Ghami, and Latif “Latz” Ayodele, a personal trainer.

“Big prayers go up to Anthony and his family, and RIP to his friends,” Cam’ron said. “Really bad situation, man. Like I said, my blessings and prayers are with you, brother.”

4. On Cam’ron’s business ventures that didn’t work

On the topic of business ventures that didn’t pan out for Cam’ron, he revealed the surprising idea he invested in that never took off: lip scrubs for smokers. “I didn’t lose a lot of money on it, but that was something that absolutely didn’t work at all that I thought had a possibility to work,” he explained. “It was supposed to keep your lips fresh.”

Funnily enough, Sen City tried the product himself — and that “s**t hurt.” So, maybe it was for the best that Cam's lip scrubs never made it to shelves at the time.

5. On how Cam’ron remembers 2025

Before closing out the year, Future tweeted a middle finger to the entire 2025. Fortunately, Cam'ron's outlook wasn't quite the same. Midway through the episode, the “Hey Ma” hitmaker looked back on his banner run: “I had a great year."

“It’s a lot of people looking out for me in heaven,” Cam added. “It’s been really, really good, business-wise. As far as outside of business, like I said, I lost a lot of people.” When speaking on Future’s tweet, he pointed out why Atlanta rappers, in particular, might feel that way given the aftermath of Young Thug’s RICO case: “It’s been a rough 2025 for Atlanta artists.”

6. On seeing Drake live for the first time at a Lil Wayne concert

Revisiting Cam’ron’s sixth studio album, Crime Pays, Sen City asked the rapper if he recognized Drake at the release party. While the Harlem native admitted he doesn’t quite remember everything from that night, he did explain how he first got familiar with Drake, back when Lil Wayne was the “hottest artist in the world.”

Talking about Wayne’s tour with Young Money, Cam recalled, “I remember going to see the show in Ohio, and after Young Money got off the stage, Lil Wayne used to be like, ‘Drake, you stay. You stay and rock out with me.’ I don’t know if Lil Wayne felt he was going to be the one, or if he reacted off [of] the crowd.”

7. On whether Cam’ron would have “The Wire” cast in another one of his music videos

Closing out the episode, Cam’ron revealed whether he’d ever have “The Wire” cast in another one of his videos, like he did for 2004’s “Lord You Know.” For obvious reasons — including that the original HBO series ended back in 2008 — the answer was a firm no. He went on to grill Sen City because he “just started watching” the show, before noting that Lance Reddick and Robert F. Chew have sadly passed.