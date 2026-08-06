Image Image Credit Natasha Moustache / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt T-Pain performs onstage during 2025 Lollapalooza Festival at Grant Park on August 01, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

T-Pain says low streaming payouts played a major role in his decision to sell his publishing catalog and select master rights.

He questioned how artists were pushed into lower per-play values when streaming platforms reshaped compensation models.

The deal with HarbourView Equity Partners provides financial certainty and long-term security for his family.

T-Pain is sharing the real reason he decided to cash out his music catalog — and it has less to do with landing a massive payday than protecting his family's future.

The Grammy-winning artist recently addressed the decision during a Twitch stream, where he reflected on selling his publishing catalog and select master rights to HarbourView Equity Partners last year. While some fans questioned why he would give up ownership of music that could continue generating income, T-Pain said the industry's streaming model changed the way he viewed long-term royalties.

He argued that artists had little say in how streaming reshaped the value of their work. “Let me tell you something,” the Don't Move actor began. “In 2015, streaming started. When streaming started, nobody told us, or nobody came to any artist and said, ‘Hey, we’re about to put your s**t on streaming platforms. How much do you want your music to cost?’ Suddenly, out of nowhere and without anybody’s consent, all of our music went from a dollar a song to 0.003 cents per play. Nobody asked us s**t.”

The father of three went on to explain why he believes that model creates uncertainty for artists thinking about generational wealth. “Now imagine that that gets lower and lower as life goes on. My catalog is worth less and less and less and less without any kind of consent from me, without anybody asking me if that’s what I want to charge for my music. You think I want to leave that to my kids?" he continued. "Out of all this s**t that I’ve told y’all that’s happened to me in this f**kin’ industry, you think I’ma leave my kids’ life and their future in the hands of the music industry? You got me f**ked up. I’ve got to figure something out.”

The Florida native added, “I’m not leaving my kids’ future in the hands of the music industry at f**kin’ all. I know exactly what I want. I know exactly how much I want right now. I know exactly what I would need to live out the rest of my life, and if I get that and I’m satisfied with that and I’m content, I’m not looking for more.”

HarbourView Equity celebrates T-Pain catalog acquisition

HarbourView Equity announced its acquisition of T-Pain’s publishing catalog and select master rights in February of 2025. At the time, the artist described the agreement as the beginning of a new chapter in his career. “I’m excited for this next chapter and to partner with HarbourView Equity as they help preserve the legacy of my music,” the "Bartender" hitmaker said in a press release at the time. “This catalog represents years of hard work, creativity, and unforgettable moments, and I’m grateful to see it continue to reach new heights. I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon.”

HarbourView founder and CEO Sherrese Clarke also praised the partnership, saying, “His visionary artistry and innovative spirit have left an indelible mark on modern music, and we can’t wait to collaborate and amplify his incredible legacy even further.”