Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Young Thug Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

During his ascent to fame and success, Young Thug had the internet buzzing with his Slime Season trilogy, all of which were liberated within a six-month timeframe in 2015-16, and boasted collaborations with the likes of Quavo, Peewee Longway and Gucci Mane. Unfortunately, the first two installments of the classic series were only available as downloadable mixtapes, while the final offering received a proper commercial drop on digital streaming platforms. The eight-song body of work landed within the top 10 of the Billboard 200 as a result.

On Christmas Day (Dec. 25), that changed when Slime Season 2 appeared on services Apple Music, Spotify and TIDAL. Originally released on Halloween 2015, the critically acclaimed effort contained 22 cuts and appearances from Birdman, Lil Uzi Vert, Shad Da God, Yak Gotti and more. Two standouts, “Thief in the Night” and “Never Made Love,” have taken on a bittersweet vibe thanks to contributions from late rappers Trouble and Rich Homie Quan, respectively.

That was not all. Those who head to the official website for Thug’s Young Stoner Life imprint can preorder a Slime Season Trilogy vinyl set, complete with exclusive artwork that blends the three original mixtape covers. The purchase page also lists the format’s distribution date as Jan. 17, 2025.

Scores of supporters took to Twitter to express their appreciation, with someone exclaiming that they “can delete Slime Season 2 out of my local files.” Another person rejoiced, “Slime Season 2 is my favorite mixtape EVER, bro it feels like 2015 all over again, man. I’m crying from nostalgia.” The news also sparked discussion over which Slime Season project was the best. “Y’all don’t understand the effect Slime Season 1 had on my life as a 15-year-old,” tweeted a user, before another stated, "Slime Season 3 [was] Thug's best album. Hands down.”

Check out plenty of other reactions below. For those seeking a way to stream the original Slime Season, don’t fret: You can head over to Thugger’s YouTube channel and enjoy it in its entirety.