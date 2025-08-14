Image Image Credit Monica Schipper / Staff via Getty Images, Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, and Arik Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nelly, Future, Juice WRLD Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

When it comes to an artist’s legacy, few things are as valuable — or as lucrative — as a music catalog full of hits. Fortunately, Hip Hop has plenty of them. While rock and pop icons like Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift tend to land the largest payouts, rap isn’t far behind. In some cases, artists are walking away with eight-figure deals.

It goes without saying that a lot of these catalog sales include far more than just a few hits. We’re talking full discographies, publishing rights, and in some cases, even stakes in other artists’ careers. Future, for example, sold the first 16 years of his solo career, including projects like Monster and Honest. While some deals happen posthumously — like Juice WRLD’s and The Notorious B.I.G.’s, both reportedly valued at over $200 million — others give artists the freedom to fund whatever comes next.

Below, REVOLT took a look at nine of the most expensive rap catalog sales from Nelly, Metro Boomin, and more.

1. Nelly

Nelly sold 50 percent of his catalog for $50 million, so just imagine what the full thing would’ve gone for. In 2023, he struck a deal with HarbourView Equity Partners, which acquired “select recorded assets” from his two-decade-plus discography. The deal included hits like “Ride Wit Me,” the Kelly Rowland-assisted “Dilemma,” and “Hot in Herre.” With the latter two spending weeks atop the Hot 100, it’s safe to say HarbourView got their money’s worth.

“As artists, we put our heart and soul into each track, and there comes a time when you consider preservation of that artistry,” Nelly told Variety in an interview. “My music is my legacy, which I want to last beyond me, continuing to make my existing fans happy while reaching new generations and new audiences.”

2. Logic

One of the more recent deals on this list, Logic sold off 185 songs to Influence Media Partners in a deal worth eight figures. Though the exact amount wasn’t disclosed, the package included fan favorites like "Everyday," "Homicide," Logic’s contribution to "Sucker For Pain," and notably, his career-defining hit "1-800-273-8255," featuring Alessia Cara, and Khalid.

“It’s important to me that the positive messages of my music continue to reach new audiences, and I’m excited to partner with Rene and the Influence Media Partners team to make a further impact through creativity,” Logic said in a press statement, per VIBE.

3. Eve

Eve parted ways with her catalog in 2024, selling it to Iconoclast in a deal reportedly worth between $25 million and $50 million. It included major hits like “Gangsta Lovin’,” “Love Is Blind,” and “Who’s That Girl.” The female rap pioneer’s catalog joins strong company, as Iconoclast also owns a stake in Murda Inc.’s master recordings.

4. Metro Boomin

Metro Boomin sold his entire publishing catalog to Shamrock Capital for “close to $70 million,” according to Billboard. Considering the heavyweight tracks involved, that number makes sense. After all, we're talking about the Atlanta producer who crafted mega-hits like “Bad and Bougie” by Migos, Future’s “Mask Off,” 21 Savage’s “Bank Account,” and Drake’s “Child’s Play.” Not to mention, he was just coming off the heels of his sophomore LP, HEROES & VILLAINS, which had an all-star lineup of features.

5. Future

Perhaps the move that pushed Metro came from none other than Future, who cashed in just months earlier by selling his publishing catalog to Influence Media Partners. The company acquired around 612 songs spanning from 2004 to 2020, including massive hits like “Mask Off,” “Jumpman” with Drake, and “Low Life” featuring The Weeknd.

The deal was valued at a “high eight figures,” with Billboard estimating it was between $65 and $75 million, based on the catalog reportedly generating $9.6 million a year in combined publishing revenue for all contributors involved.

6. Lil Wayne

In 2020, Lil Wayne reportedly sold his masters to Universal Music Group for over $100 million in a deal that allegedly included the entire Young Money catalog. The massive sale stayed under the radar for a while, at least until the "A Milli" hitmaker’s former manager, Ronald E. Sweeney, claimed the rapper made the deal quietly and failed to give him his cut. Young Money, of course, helped introduce the world to Drake and Nicki Minaj, as well as artists such as Tyga and Jae Millz.

7. Dr. Dre

West Coast in the house! Dr. Dre sold his catalog and other music-related assets for a reported $200 million, just shy of his original $250 million ask. The deal was divided between Shamrock Holdings and Universal Music Group, according to Variety. Among the assets: two of his solo albums, shares from his time with N.W.A., and material from The Chronic, which featured classics like “Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang” and “F**k Wit Dre Day (And Everybody’s Celebratin’).”

8. Juice WRLD

Whether we like it or not, an artist’s catalog tends to skyrocket in value after they pass. In 2022, Opus acquired a majority stake in Juice WRLD’s rights and income streams in a nine-figure deal reportedly worth over $200 million. Before his untimely death in 2019, Juice gave us hits like “Lucid Dreams,” “All Girls Are the Same,” and “Robbery.” His legacy has continued through posthumous releases like Legends Never Die and Fighting Demons, both of which kept his voice — and impact — alive.

9. The Notorious B.I.G.

The Notorious B.I.G. will forever be remembered as one of the greatest artists of our time, and tragically, one we lost far too soon. That being said, there’s comfort in knowing his catalog has been handled with care. Before her passing, Biggie’s mother, Voletta Wallace, struck a deal with Primary Wave. She sold them "a 50% interest in the Notorious B.I.G. estate, valuing the late rapper’s life’s work at over $200 million." As The Wall Street Journal reported, that figure is nearly ten times what his music was worth at the time of his death in 1997.