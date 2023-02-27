Image Image Credit Maya Dehlin Spach/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ben Stiller and SZA Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

It has been well over a year since SZA first revealed that she was working on LANA, the deluxe edition of SOS. Since the initial announcement, the singer continued to fuel flames with various updates on social media and onstage.

In an Instagram clip shared on Monday (Dec. 16), viewers watched Ben Stiller sing along to a new track, titled “Drive,” while taking a trip to an unknown location. On Tuesday (Dec. 17), SZA unveiled even more of the legendary actor’s in-car performance alongside LANA’s official release date, confirmed as this Friday (Dec. 20). The post also served to promote the second season of the sci-fi thriller “Severance,” which Stiller directs alongside Aoife McArdle.

Back in 2023, SZA told Variety that LANA consisted of “outtakes and some new songs, but it’s become more than I expected.” “It was gonna be really soft because I had made all my screaming points, and I just wanted to glide, and not think [too much], and get out of my own head,” she explained about the forthcoming release. “I was so happy to say some s**t that didn’t mean a f**king thing.”

SOS, the TDE star’s sophomore LP, made landfall in 2022 with 23 soulful cuts and contributions from Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard. The project was a massive commercial success that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, where it stayed for 10 nonconsecutive weeks. The album also earned a triple-platinum certification and several trophies, including a BET Award and a Grammy for Album of the Year and Best Progressive R&B Album, respectively.

As REVOLT previously reported, SZA is set to join longtime collaborator Kendrick Lamar on the “Grand National Tour,” which will land in several North American stops beginning in April 2025. This past November, she assisted her Compton counterpart on the GNX standouts “luther” and “gloria.”