Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur/Contributor via Getty Images, Neilson Barnard/Contributor via Getty Images, and Donald Miralle/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyoncé, Bad Bunny, and Prince Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

As any NFL fan knows for sure, the Super Bowl halftime show isn’t a normal concert. It’s a 13-ish minute sprint built for wide camera shots, fast movement, quick changes, and a stadium full of people who need to “get it” from far away. That’s why the best halftime fits aren’t just expensive or trendy. They are clear, bold, and built to perform.

This list serves as a reminder of outfits that covered three things: Instant recognition (you can picture it years later), broadcast impact (it reads on TV in motion), and performance logic (it works with choreography, staging, and pacing). Some looks worked because they were sharp and simple. Others did because they were just beautifully loud. Either way, they all did the job. Check out a sampling of those very fits below, in no particular order.

1. Rihanna

Image Image Credit Icon Sportswire/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Rihanna made “all red” feel like a full design system, complete with a custom Loewe catsuit with a sculpted corset element, layered with a red flight-suit style piece. Even the finishing elements (including her outer layer later in the set) kept the silhouette clean and the color story locked in.

2. Michael Jackson

Image Image Credit Steve Granitz/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Michael Jackson Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

MJ’s black-and-gold, military-style jacket is halftime fashion’s clearest example of an icon uniform. The gold straps and sharp shoulders did the work on camera, and the foundation underneath (white shirt/tee, black pants, white socks) kept the look crisp while he danced. His longtime costume designers included Michael Bush and Dennis Tompkins.

3. Usher

Image Image Credit Timothy A. Clary/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Usher Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Usher treated halftime like a costume party with multiple outfits. He opened in a clean, bright look (custom Dolce & Gabbana was widely reported), then flipped into a crystal-heavy Off-White look built for motion — including roller skates — without losing shape on broadcast. It was flashy, but still structured and intentional.

4. Prince

Image Image Credit B. Bahr/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Bad Bunny Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Prince’s turquoise suit is still the easiest halftime suit to picture: Saturated color, sharp tailoring, and that orange shirt popping through in motion — of course, that guitar accessory helped it all look great in the rain. The outfit was flawless from every camera distance, which is the whole game at halftime.

5. Beyoncé

Image Image Credit Chris Graythen/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyoncé Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Beyoncé in Rubin Singer was performance fashion done with purpose, complete with black leather, a strong cropped shape up top, and a bodysuit base that stayed clean through hard choreography. The material caught light without turning into glare, and the whole look matched the set’s tight, high-power pacing.

6. Bad Bunny

Image Image Credit Neilson Barnard/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Bad Bunny Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Bad Bunny’s cream Zara look worked because it was simple but specific. A jersey detail with “Ocasio” and the number 64, then a clean double-breasted layer added later to sharpen the silhouette. The soft palette stood out against the field and lighting, and the personal detail gave the look an actual point.

7. Kendrick Lamar

Image Image Credit Cindy Ord/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kendrick Lamar Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Kendrick went with a custom Louis Vuitton look tied to Virgil Abloh’s final menswear collection, and it landed because it stayed tailored and calm on camera. The double-breasted shape and slight flare made the silhouette distinct without needing loud color, and the jewelry details helped it register as a major-event fit.

8. Lady Gaga

Image Image Credit Kevin C. Cox/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lady Gaga Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Gaga’s custom Atelier Versace look was basically engineered for stadium lighting with a fully beaded, high-shine jumpsuit with big shoulders. It read futuristic, but it was also practical for the pace of her set — no fighting the outfit, no visual noise.

9. The Weeknd

Image Image Credit Kevin C. Cox/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt The Weeknd Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

The Weeknd took his red-jacket “character” and upgraded it for the Super Bowl with a Givenchy version embroidered with crystals. The shape stayed classic (so it didn’t look costume-y), but the surface detail made it glow under lights and hold attention in wide shots, which is exactly the point.

10. Bruno Mars

Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Bruno Mars Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Bruno’s Saint Laurent gold lamé jacket is a reminder that one strong piece can carry the whole look. It was loud without being complicated, and the tailoring kept it clean while he moved. Even better, the band styling stayed in the same visual family, so the stage looked coordinated.

11. Shakira & Jennifer Lopez

Image Image Credit Angela Weiss/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Shakira and Jennifer Lopez Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

This show is a fashion case study: Shakira’s custom Peter Dundas looks leaned into movement and sparkle (serious stage-ready construction), while J.Lo’s run of Versace outfits delivered the big “headline” energy and quick-change impact. Different styles, same result: camera-friendly, high-glam, built to perform.

12. Beyoncé (as part of Super Bowl 50)

Image Image Credit Christopher Polk/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyoncé Image Size portrait-small Image Position center

Beyoncé’s “Formation” pop-out proved a guest spot can still steal the whole frame. She wore a custom DSquared2 black leather, military-inspired jacket with gold hardware/harness detailing over an Ashton Michael bodysuit (also, Christian Louboutin ankle boots). Many clocked it as a clear nod to Michael Jackson’s halftime threads.