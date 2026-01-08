Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Co-Owner of SelvaRey Rum Bruno Mars attends the SelvaRey Pina Colada Party Hosted by Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak at The Hollywood Roosevelt on July 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Bruno Mars’ new album The Romantic drops Feb. 27, marking his first solo release since 2016.

The 2026 stadium tour begins in Las Vegas and includes stops across North America, Europe, and the U.K.

Collaborators like Anderson .Paak, Victoria Monét, Raye, and Leon Thomas will appear on select tour dates.

After nearly a decade without a full-length project of his own, Bruno Mars is officially back. The singer announced his fourth solo studio album, The Romantic, arriving Feb. 27, marking his first solo release since 24K Magic in 2016.

Bruno confirmed the long-awaited project earlier this week with a simple message to fans on X: “My album is done.” The rollout begins immediately, with the album’s first single set to drop Friday (Jan. 9). The announcement follows a stretch where Mars never truly left the spotlight, instead choosing carefully timed collaborations and performances that kept his momentum steady while anticipation quietly built.

Alongside the album news, the Honolulu native unveiled “The Romantic Tour,” a six-month, stadium-sized run produced by Live Nation. Starting April 10 in Las Vegas, the tour spans nearly 40 dates across North America, Europe, and the U.K., with stops at major venues including Wembley Stadium (London), MetLife Stadium (New Jersey), SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles), and Rogers Stadium (Toronto).

Joining Bruno on every stop is his longtime collaborator Anderson .Paak, performing as DJ Pee .Wee. Select dates will feature opening sets from Victoria Monét, Raye, and Leon Thomas. Monét took to her social media to express her excitement. “Y’ALL!! I am SOO excited to announce I will be joining @brunomars on ‘The Romantic Tour’ in Europe this summer!!!” This is a dream come true for real you know I been manifesting this one for years,” she wrote.

The tour announcement comes after a run of high-profile collaborations that reaffirmed Mars’ hitmaking instincts. His recent singles “Die With a Smile” featuring Lady Gaga, “Fat Juicy & Wet” with Sexyy Red, and “APT.” with ROSÉ dominated global charts and helped set the stage for his solo return.

Silk Sonic’s lasting impact featuring Anderson .Paak

In 2021, Mars released his first and only collaborative album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, alongside Anderson .Paak as Silk Sonic. The project became a cultural moment, blending classic soul, funk, and R&B into a polished throwback that resonated across generations. Led by the chart-topping single “Leave the Door Open,” the album earned critical acclaim, multiple Grammy Awards, and a sold-out Las Vegas residency. Its success not only reinforced Bruno’s versatility but also expanded his creative legacy beyond solo stardom, a foundation that makes The Romantic one of the most anticipated releases of the year.