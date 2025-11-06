Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Summer Walker performs at “Chris Brown: Breezy Bowl XX Tour” Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Summer Walker knows how to get people talking, and her latest album cover proves it.

On Wednesday (Nov. 5), the “Girls Need Love” hitmaker unveiled the artwork for her forthcoming album, Finally Over It, and it’s already turning heads. The image shows Walker dressed in a white wedding dress, posing beside an elderly white groom while being showered with rose petals. It’s a direct homage to then-26-year-old Anna Nicole Smith’s 1994 wedding to then-89-year-old billionaire J. Howard Marshall II.

The choice fits perfectly with Walker's Finally Over It era. Back in September, the singer-songwriter attended the MTV Video Music Awards with another older white man by her side, while also re-creating Pamela Anderson’s 1999 VMAs look. It’s all part of a tongue-in-cheek rollout that only Walker could pull off — one that blurs the line between art and personal statement. Check out the official artwork below:

In a previous Instagram post, the Atlanta native revealed the project’s vinyl cover art and explained the meaning behind the concept. “Vinyl cover art revealed. Finally Over It is a two2part album about the choices we have left when true love feels impossible,” the 29-year-old wrote. “One side chooses me, the other sacrifices love completely. For Better or For Worse. Official album art coming soon.”

Summer Walker closes her ‘Over It’ trilogy with a statement

Last month, Walker confirmed that Finally Over It will complete her Over It trilogy, a story she’s been telling since 2019. The announcement came with a lie detector test, a hotline and a chaotic rollout that fans have come to expect. The polygraph video revealed that the album includes a Latto feature and the single “Heart Of A Woman.” As REVOLT reported, the project drops next Friday (Nov. 14), and marks the end of an era for the Walker — one built on truth, growth and her signature “IDGAF” energy.