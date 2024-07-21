Image Image Credit Rick Kern / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt DJ and producer SPINALL Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

SPINALL has more than likely soundtracked at least part of your best night out with his infectious Afrobeats production starring artists like Omah Lay, Wizkid, and Tyla, to name a few. The man who has deejayed across the world knows exactly what it takes to make the best records and the artists who can deliver them.

“Tyla is very musical. She's a true artist. I don't work with artists who don't love their craft. I only work with people who love their craft. I love my craft, and it takes me time to put together what I do. And she came correct,” SPINALL explained to REVOLT.

In this installment of “Studio Sessions,” the Nigerian DJ/producer discussed the work he’s done with Dr. Dre, how one of the pioneers of Afrobeats ushered him into the music industry, and his chemistry with Omah Lay and Burna Boy. Read the exclusive chat below.

Who was the first major artist you were in the studio with that made you feel like you made it?

I would say Sound Sultan was the first major artist I was in the studio with in the beginning. He’s one of the pioneers of Afrobeats. He and a few producers at the time were working on an album for Sound Sultan, and he invited me into the session. I got to see how records were being made firsthand. God bless Sound Sultan’s soul. This was probably around 2008 or 2009.

What is a typical session like for you?

I don't like people in the studio. I like silence. A typical session is really just me enjoying music. Then I see how I feel and put that emotion into something I could create. Sometimes it works. Sometimes I can come up with anything. I also don't like making the same type of records. I know that God plays the talent inside of me, and it's definitely in abundance, so I try to take it one day at a time and not act like it's a nine to five. Music is not like any of these other jobs where you can really explain what it is. It is much more of a spiritual routine where you feel something, then you are able to bring something you feel on the inside to the outside.

Your songs “Sere” and “One Call” are club bangers. Have you ever gone straight from the studio to the club after making a record?

All my songs are like that. I make records and I'm a DJ. It is what I love to do. It's been my job for years, so I don't need permission before I play my own songs. It's also exciting to be able to test out the songs and see how people react to the music. It also gives me an edge to know what to work on better, to know what to turn up or turn down, what to take out or to add on.

The people are the biggest cheerleaders for my career. The fans listen to my music, and they respond. Each time I put out a song, they are sending emails or in my DMs like, “Hey, I love this bass here” ... “Hey, what was that song you played last night?” That gives me a notion to know what next route I'm gonna take on that next record.

How did “One Call” with Omah Lay and Tyla come about?

The record started with me through the process of making the beat with a friend of mine, Pre Prime. I was always thinking about who I wanted to get on that record. Omah Lay is someone who I have worked with over the years. The first song he ever put out was with me; it was called “Tonight.” After Omah Lay cut his verse, it was a complete song. But, I thought it would be nice to add some more juice to this.

I've always admired and wanted to work with Tyla. I’ve put her on a few records that never made it out in the past. So, we reached out to her and she's someone that also truly loves music. Once she heard the song, she knew that she was going to body it, and she did. She sent that verse in, and I gave her a FaceTime call right away to tell her I was excited for the record. The rest is history.

We ended up in the studio. Tyla is very musical. She's a true artist. I don't work with artists who don't love their craft. I only work with people who love their craft. I love my craft, and it takes me time to put together what I do. And she came correct.

A few years ago, fans saw you in the studio with the legendary Dr. Dre, possibly working on the “Power (Remember Who You Are)” track. How did you guys link up? What was that session like?

Dr. Dre and I were not working on “Power.” We were working on other records. We were working on something totally different. Dr. Dre needs no introduction. It was a learning process for me. He invited us over to the studio. He wanted to hear what I was working on. I told him about what I was working on. He played me what he was working on, too. We tried to make a few records, and they all sound amazing. Dr. Dre has done what we are trying to do now. I’m forever grateful to him, his team, and Jimmy Iovine for putting it all together.

I remember playing a beat for him, and he was like, “Hey, you really know what you're doing. Just keep doing it.” Producers and DJs don't get enough respect in the game, and don't get respect from anybody. People think it's a joke, and everybody's doing it now, and they make it look like it's easy stuff.

You may not always get your proper respect, but your music has helped so many people. Have you ever gone to the studio to get over some personal issues?

Oh, yes. Trusting someone and they screw you over is similar to death. It's terrible and isn’t something I wish on anyone. People are not what they say they are. I just keep it real with the records. I make sure I put the true honesty into the records, and make sure that I keep the soul and energy up. All of my records have true stories behind every single one of them. I don't rush records. I take my time. I'm not looking to go viral. I'm just praying and hoping to make music that stands the test of time.

You were also in the lab with Fireboy DML, and y’all were pulling out the guitars. What was going on?

That was the day we made the song “wande’s bop.” The original title for the song was “Ladies.” Myself and Fireboy naturally have this chemistry. It is not something I can explain. He’s one of the biggest artists of his generation. We recorded that song, and that guitar was at my studio in Lagos, and we had just finished making the records. That relationship is really fire, and the chemistry is what you saw in that video.

What were some of your favorite sessions?

My sessions with Omah Lay are quite special. Of course, all of the sessions I've been in with Wizkid were beautiful. Wiz is an artist who I love to collab with 'cause he gets it. He also is someone who is very passionate about their work. Burna Boy is passionate, too. My first record I ever put out was with Burna on a song called “Gba Gbe E.” When we were making the song “Serious,” it was just so random. We were having a drink, and I was like, “Hey, when should we get in the studio, man?” He was like, “Let's do it now.” The spontaneity was what made the record a special one.

What are some unreleased collaborations you’ve done that you hope come out one day?

I definitely hope the Dr. Dre song comes out -- it’s super, super crazy. I have a song with Anne-Marie from the U.K. I have a song with Craig David. The list is endless, man. I don't want anybody getting mad that I didn't mention the song we made (laughs). I have songs with Burna Boy that have not seen the light of day.

What do you have planned for the rest of 2024?

I'm working on my seventh album. I'm hoping that I get to put it out this year. I've put out a few singles. I put out the song with Wiz called “Loju.” I've put out a song with Teni called “Psalm 23.” I put out “One Call” with Omah lay and Tyla. I have a few singles that might be rolling out anytime soon. The album is sounding great. We're at 89 percent completion, and I can't wait for the world to get it. This is probably the best one I’ve ever made.