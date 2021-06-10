Image Image Credit Canon Carter Image Alt OG Parker Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Over the last seven years, OG Parker has become one of the go-to producers for the biggest names in the game. He’s produced “Walk It Talk It” for Migos, “Pills & Automobiles” for Chris Brown, “C h e e r s” for PARTYNEXTDOOR, and he’s always open to travel to wherever the inspiration is.

“After [Megan Thee Stallion and I] made ‘Thot S**t,’ she went to Jamaica for a week. It was me, Buddah Bless, and LilJuMadeDaBeat out there. That's when we made all the other songs we got together,” OG Parker told REVOLT.

In this installment of “Studio Sessions,” the multiplatinum-selling producer explained how Chris Brown and Migos changed his life, why it took three years to put out his Moments EP, and the country stars he hopes to work with in the future. Get into the exclusive chat below.

You just dropped your first EP, Moments, the same project you spoke to us about in June 2021. What took so long to get it out?

I really wanted to take time and cultivate some records I really liked. I didn't want to rush it, and it's hard getting on everybody's schedule and getting all the clearances. So, it took longer than expected. I wanted to do an EP first and then start working on my first album later on this year. I named it Moments because I felt every song is a moment in your life. When you think of a song, you think about where you were and what you were doing at that time.

You have heavy hitters like Latto, Chris Brown, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and Ty Dolla Sign on the project. Who did you lock in with at the studio?

PARTY for “No Fuss.” When I go to LA, I always pull up on him, and we always just rock out. We let it flow. I'll just play some beats, and then if he feels it, he'll just hop right in. He got a studio at his crib. It’s a chill vibe. We literally just play video games like Call of Duty or something, talk, drink a little bit, and then we just play beats. What’s funny about “No Fuss” is it was supposed to be on Partymobile, and then he ended up changing the tracklist.

You mentioned working on an album for 2024. Do you feel you already have enough songs for that?

I would say I got a couple right now, but I'm definitely going to want to work with a lot of the artists that are on tour right now when they get back [to] working.

Future must be one of those artists on tour that you’re looking to work with...

That’s a fact. He’s one of the few artists I've never worked with.

One of the hardest records you produced since you last spoke with REVOLT was Cardi B’s “Enough (Miami).” How did that come about?

I'm always sending stuff to [Cardi B’s engineer], Evan [LaRay], and Sammy over there at Atlantic Records. I'd also be sending stuff to Offset for her. They actually reached out, out of nowhere and said, “Cardi B's about to drop this.” I sent that beat three years ago.

How did you wait that long without giving it to someone else?

Oh, I probably sent it to hella other people too (laughs).

You also sent the “Thot S**t” beat to Megan Thee Stallion. Have you had a chance to go to the studio with her?

Yeah. After we made “Thot S**t,” she went to Jamaica for a week. It was me, Buddah Bless, and LilJuMadeDaBeat out there. That's when we made all the other songs we got together.

You, Hit-Boy, and Big Sean were photographed together in September 2022. What was that session like?

It was fire. I think back then they were actually working on their joint album, and I think they were just playing it for everybody. That's when I met Sean. I got his number and I've been sending him beats.

Is OG Parker gonna be on that new Big Sean album?

I hope so.

You’ve produced so many records. What is one that you still hope comes out one day?

I got a song that I did with Chris Brown earlier this year where I flipped this old school song. I hope that comes out on the next album. Sometimes I go through old samples or go on YouTube and type in “‘90s R&B” and try to flip that.

Last time you spoke with REVOLT, you said Quavo told you he was going to make you a millionaire with “Walk It Talk It” right before he got Drake on the record. What are the songs that have changed your life?

I would say “Slippery” by Migos and “Pills & Automobiles” by Chris Brown. I signed my first deal after those two songs came out. I had signed to Quality Control already. But that's when I signed my first publishing deal.

Fans have seen you on the guitar. How multifaceted are you?

In high school, I played saxophone, and then I was in the marching band and played snare drum. Then, I mainly played keys. I'm really learning the guitar. I don't really play it like that.

Are there any artists you formed friendships with by being in the studio?

Oh yeah, there are tons of artists like that. When I did the album with DDG. That’s my brother for sure.

What else do you have going on for the rest of 2024?

I’ve been locked in, cooking up, trying to keep everything going. I also started a clothing line called 7even. I'm about to launch that probably within the next month.

What's one of the funniest moments you’ve had in the studio?

One day I was at QC, and I had just did “Wild ‘N Out.” Everybody was in the studio. It was Lil Baby, Cardi B, Quavo, 2 Chainz, and everybody. I was playing beats, and they weren’t f**king with them. Then, Lil Baby said, “You wildin’ out for real” because I had a “Wild ‘N Out” shirt on. The whole room bust out laughing.

Who are some artists you hope to lock in with?

I would love to work with Rihanna, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Tate McRae... Morgan Wallen. I want to expand.