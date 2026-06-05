Image Image Credit Official artwork for Storm Reid's "CLEAN SWEEP" Image Alt Official artwork for Storm Reid's "CLEAN SWEEP" Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Storm Reid released her debut single, “CLEAN SWEEP,” through her independent label, 1720 Music.

The pop-R&B track features production from Truebeatzz, 88JAY, and 96 Melz.

The Emmy-winning actress continues expanding her career with upcoming roles and production credits alongside her new music release.

Storm Reid is officially adding recording artist to her résumé.

On Friday (June 5), the Emmy-winning actress, producer, and artist released her debut single, “CLEAN SWEEP,” through her independent label, 1720 Music. The sultry pop-R&B track was produced by Truebeatzz, 88JAY, and 96 Melz, and marks Reid’s first formal step into the music space after years of building a career across film and television.

On the record (which fans first heard via snippets on TikTok), Reid leans into confidence and romance, pairing smooth vocals with lyrics centered on being chosen, desired, and impossible to compete with. “I have always had an affinity for music from an early age,” Reid explained via press release. “This moment means many things, but the most important thing is that I made an active decision to chase my wildest dreams.”

She continued, “The process of making this song allowed me to break from expectations of what I thought people would want from me. I'm excited to continue to concentrate on making the best music I can and having fun doing it.”

Storm Reid’s rise beyond music

Reid worked hard to become one of Hollywood’s most recognizable young talents. Many viewers first connected with her through Ava DuVernay's A Wrinkle in Time and later through HBO’s “Euphoria,” where she played Gia Bennett, the younger sister of Zendaya’s Rue. She further expanded her presence across major film and TV projects, including "When They See Us," The Invisible Man, Missing, and The Suicide Squad.

Reid also earned her first Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Riley in HBO’s “The Last of Us.” More recently, she appeared in Netflix’s Roommates, a comedy written by “SNL” alums Jimmy Fowlie and Ceara O’Sullivan and produced by Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison.

Next, Reid is set to star in Teyana Taylor’s directorial debut, GET LITE. She will also executive produce the film through her A Seed & Wings banner ahead of its planned 2027 release.