Steve Harvey may be open to hashing out his differences with Katt Williams. A year has passed since The Pimp Chronicles comic shredded the “Family Feud” host and other comedians on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast, but his ire is still a hot topic.

Harvey has spoken about his peer’s comments on multiple occasions, but his remarks during a panel at Invest Fest 2024 may be his most viral. He told the laughing crowd of attendees, “I used to be a fighter… I can still knock yo’ monkey ass out… I’d knock your perm straight out of your head.” The bit generated mixed reactions online.

During a Sept. 16 episode of “The Pivot Podcast,” the veteran entertainer claimed he was unaware of the outrage his candor provoked. “First of all, when I said that, I was on stage at ‘Earn Your Leisure.’ I was really just joking. ‘I’ll slap your perm,’ all this — I was just in front of a whole lot of people. I was really just joking,” he told the hosts during the discussion.

Furthermore, the You Got Served actor shared, “If I had a chance to talk to Katt about anything, I would just ask him what's wrong?" He also expressed remorse for his response. “I probably shouldn’t have said anything. That’s a regret I have. I really shouldn’t have said nothing ‘cause... we’re not in the same league, dog. We shooting at two different baskets,” he remarked. Still, Harvey said he is willing to apologize for any of his offensive commentary.

Steve Harvey says Williams’ “Club Shay Shay” rant reflects “grief and jealousy”

“The Steve Harvey Show” star assessed the interview's tone, noting it was more about others than the stand-up comic. “I think that’s kind of like hate and jealousy, and hate and jealousy is a form of grief.”

“You’re grieving because… all them people [you’re] talking about have something you either want or something that you ain’t [have], and you’re grieving,” continued Harvey, adding, “And the funeral becomes the podcast. So now just let me roast all of these people. And [to] be honest with you, man, and I’m not talking about him [in] particular, but [if] you go on a podcast to degrade and belittle another group of people, that’s a little b**ch move to me.”

