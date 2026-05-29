Image Image Credit Spex Photography Image Alt Spice "Volcano" press photos Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Spice premiered her new single and video “Volcano,” the first release from her upcoming album.

The Easy Star Records release features production by Antaeus and delivers pulsating dancehall rhythms built for summer playlists and parties.

In an exclusive quote to REVOLT, Spice describes the record as a bold and explosive expression of who she is as an artist and woman.

Spice is officially outside this summer — and she’s bringing the heat with her. On Friday (May 29), the Jamaican icon premiered her new single “Volcano,” the first release from her upcoming album and the start of what looks like another major era for the self-proclaimed Queen of Dancehall.

Released through Easy Star Records, “Volcano” leans fully into confidence, power and bold self-expression. Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Antaeus alongside Spice herself, the record arrives with pulsating dancehall production, playful chants and the kind of energy built for carnivals, clubs and TikTok clips all summer long.

The accompanying visual matches the song’s intensity from the very first frame. Set against what appears to be a desert landscape with a volcano erupting in the background, the Portmore native commands the screen while dancing alongside a group of performers through multiple high-fashion scenes. Throughout the video, she switches between several striking looks, including her signature blue hair in a pixie cut, a sleek black middle-part hairstyle and a blonde curly pixie look.

“Volcano is all about passion, power and eruption; the kind that can't be contained,” Spice told REVOLT. “I wanted this record and visual to feel bold, explosive, and unapologetically authentic to who I am as a woman and as the Queen of Dancehall.”

The release follows a massive run for the superstar, who continues expanding dancehall’s reach worldwide. Following her 2024 album Mirror 25, the 43-year-old has kept momentum high with viral performances, headline-making reunions with Vybz Kartel and a dominant festival run across the U.K.

Spice says she’s having fun switching up her look

The video’s hair transformations also connect directly to a recent exclusive conversation Spice had with REVOLT about experimenting with her image beyond her signature blue hair. “I find myself playing around with other colors 'cause a lot of people always feel like I can never come outta blue. It's not that I can never come out of it, it is just, like, that's what I like for myself. I love blue. That's my favorite color. That's how I see my image,” she explained during the March interview. “I am just showing different colors and different elements of myself to my fans so that they can see it actually, like, once and for all… I'm just having fun with just showing them that I can do other things.”

Even with the blonde and black looks making appearances throughout “Volcano,” Spice made it clear the blue will always feel most like home: “It's just that when you see the blue, that's what I like. That's what I love.”

Watch the video below: