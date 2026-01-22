Image Image Credit Spex Photography Image Alt Spice in her “Soft Girl Era” Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

“Soft Girl Era” drops Jan. 23 as Spice’s first dancehall release of 2026.

The single will explore themes of softness, feminine energy, and self-love.

Retro visuals and an independent rollout mark a new phase in her creative direction.

Spice is entering a new chapter. The Jamaican star is prepping the official single and visual release of “Soft Girl Era,” her first dancehall drop of 2026 and a pivot from the shock-value lane fans often associate with her biggest records. Instead, she’s framing the single as a self-love statement — still confident, but built around softness, ease, and feminine energy.

“Besties, my first dancehall song for 2026 drops this Friday, January 23rd, and guess what? ‘It's not about my Pum Pum’ LOL. This season is about loving myself gently and embracing my feminine energy in the softest way possible. Cheers to the new version of me,” Spice wrote in an announcement shared via Instagram.

The rollout has been just as intentional as the message. In the aforementioned post, Spice leaned into a throwback swing-era vibe, rocking a green retro look and posing in front of a classic car that matches the old-school mood. Speaking to REVOLT, she described the release as a celebration, not a retreat: “With ‘Soft Girl Era,’ I wanted to show that confidence can be soft, sultry, and unapologetic all at once. This video is a celebration of how far I’ve come, living lavishly, and inspiring others to do the same.”

“Soft Girl Era” arrives through Spice Official Entertainment, continuing her independent run and reinforcing that she’s driving both the sound and the story. If her past eras were about proving she could go bar-for-bar and headline any riddim, this one sounds like it’s about moving with intention, and letting softness be part of the flex.

Spice's journey from Portmore to global success

Born Grace Latoya Hamilton and raised in Portmore, Jamaica, Spice spent more than two decades building a reputation as one of dancehall’s most commanding voices, with early attention coming from performances like Jamaica’s Sting festival.

Her résumé spans controversy and crossover: Captured debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Reggae Albums chart, and her debut studio album, 10, later earned a Best Reggae Album nomination at the Grammys. More recently, she released the 26-track Mirror 25 in 2024.