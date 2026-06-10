Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images and Warner Bros. TV / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rapper Soulja Boy performs during halftime at game three between the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks of the Eastern Conference first round playoffs at State Farm Arena on April 23, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia and Kai Cenat appears on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" airing September 18, 2025 in Burbank, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The program will be livestreamed on Twitch and based in Atlanta.

Interested participants were instructed to DM Soulja Boy or visit the official website to apply.

The announcement came after he joked about joining Kai Cenat’s 2026 Streamer University before deciding to create his own version.

Soulja Boy was the first rapper to appear on YouTube, launch his own video game console, and now, apparently, he’s starting his own “university.” On Tuesday (June 9) evening, the “Crank That” hitmaker announced Rapper University after asking Kai Cenat to let him into 2026 Streamer University, only to change his mind not long after.

“If you don't let me in Streamer University [Kai Cenat], we beefin’. I let [you] slide the first time,” Soulja Boy jokingly tweeted. Hours later, he announced, “Never mind, we [are] doing Rapper University. [F**k with me]. Who tryna come! S**t finna be a movie.” According to the SODMG founder, they’ll be “shooting in Atlanta,” though no dates have been confirmed at the time of writing.

Per the accompanying flyer, the event will be streamed live on Twitch, with interested applicants instructed to DM Soulja Boy (or visit the official website). It also suggested that attendees would have the opportunity to learn from the musician himself, as well as take part in typical rapper duties such as writing, recording, and performing. Take a look below.

Soulja Boy’s Rapper University already has fans and fellow rappers ready to enroll

Judging by the comments section of Soulja Boy’s Instagram post, he might have a full campus to deal with. “You might be onto something,” one person wrote, while “What You Like” artist 24hrs added, “Bet, we in [there]... When is it?” DJ Gotti, who serves as Sexyy Red’s disc jockey, even suggested they “go be substitute teachers for a day.”

If the livestreamed event turns out anything like Kai Cenat’s Streamer University, there could be “professors” — in this case, other artists, producers, and songwriters — teaching specific classes or workshops.

Another person noted that Big Draco was the “first rapper to start a university.” PlaqueBoyMax also humorously reacted, saying that the flyer looked like a “Gucci Mane mixtape cover.” He asked, “Who tryna go to Rapper U?”

Kai Cenat’s 2026 Streamer University will mark his return to livestreaming

As REVOLT previously reported, Cenat’s 2026 Streamer University will be the content creator’s much-anticipated return to livestreaming after a brief hiatus to focus on his fashion brand and other creative projects. Hopefully, fans can expect even more entertainment — and fewer hiccups — this time around. While we wait, see the Harry Potter-inspired teaser clip below.