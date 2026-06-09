Image Image Credit Julian Hamilton / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Kai Cenat attends the Premiere of Lionsgate's "Michael" at Dolby Theatre on April 20, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Kai Cenat has reopened 2026 Streamer University, marking his return after months away from livestreaming.

Creators can apply as students, professors or club directors, with accepted participants receiving free attendance, meals and accommodations.

Social media responses from Cleotrapa, Lethal Shooter and The Real Tarzann followed shortly after the announcement.

After months away from livestreaming, Kai Cenat is officially stepping back into the spotlight.

On Monday (June 8), the Twitch superstar announced the return of Streamer University with a cinematic trailer inspired by the world of Harry Potter. The rollout marks Cenat's first major streaming-related project of 2026 and has immediately sparked excitement across social media, with fellow creators flooding his Instagram comments in hopes of securing a spot.

Among the first to react was influencer-turned-rapper Cleotrapa, who joked, "Bout to hit [FAFSA] right now. I’m comingggggg." Shooting coach Lethal Shooter also threw his name into the mix, writing, "If ya’ll need a basketball coach at Streamer University. Let me know [basketball emoji]."

Streamer Tylil celebrated the announcement by commenting, "ALUMNI? OMG IM SO HAPPY," while Harlem rapper Sugarhill Ddot added, "Gotta make it this year lol." Internet personality Mike Holston, aka The Real Tarzann, kept it simple, posting, "Add me in chat" alongside a fire emoji. Lil Perfect, another popular influencer whose real name is Jazz Hood, also chimed in with a comment reading, "Yesssirrrr SU."

Kai Cenat’s 2026 Streamer University applications are officially open

Alongside the trailer, Cenat launched applications for the Class of 2026 through Streamer University's website. The multi-day creator-focused event is designed to connect aspiring streamers with experienced creators through workshops, networking opportunities and collaborative content.

Applicants can choose between three categories: student, professor or club director. According to the application portal, students are there to learn and develop their skills, professors teach within their area of expertise and club directors lead activities throughout the event.

The application asks for personal information, social media profiles and a short video introducing applicants and explaining why they should be selected. Organizers are also encouraging those who apply to showcase their personality and content style during the submission process. Participants can select from clubs including Drama, Debate Team, Basketball Team, Film Club, Musical Arts, Science, Cheer Team and Fraternity.

According to the event's FAQ page, attendance is free for those accepted, with accommodations and meals covered during the program. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and able to travel to the United States. Event dates and location have not yet been announced. The website also features a message from the New York native that reads: "This is where the next chapter begins, we can't wait to see your story unfold."

Kai Cenat returns to the streaming world after focusing on fashion and personal growth

The announcement arrives months after Cenat stepped away from streaming and shifted his attention toward other creative pursuits. Earlier this year, the content creator released a documentary-style YouTube video titled "I Quit," where he reflected on moving beyond the limits of being known solely as a streamer. During the project, he documented his journey into fashion and introduced his clothing brand, Vivet.

As REVOLT reported, in the video, Cenat explained, "I quit overthinking. I quit staying in my head about [whether] the goals I pursue are going to work or not. I want to push limits to see how much I truly can create in life." The 24-year-old later revealed the meaning behind his fashion label, explaining that Vivet represents a desire to avoid being confined to a single identity.

Now, with Streamer University making its return, it appears Cenat is ready to reconnect with the creator community that helped make him one of the biggest names on the internet. If the reactions are any indication, plenty of future students — and professors — are already preparing their applications.