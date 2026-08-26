Image Image Credit Daniele Venturelli / Contributor via Getty Images, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images, Jason Kempin / Staff via Getty Images, Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images, and Neil Mockford / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California, Tyler, The Creator attends the Los Angeles Premiere of A24's "Marty Supreme" at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on December 08, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California, Dolly Parton attends Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs In Symphony World Premiere at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on March 20, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee, Fabolous attends the 2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Pier 48 on February 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California, and Raye attends The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025 in London, England Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Dolly Parton, the Grammy-winning country singer who inspired generations of singers, songwriters, and musicians from all around the world, died at the age of 80.

Over the course of her incredibly legendary career, Parton amassed quite a number of mentions in rap, and before you question why, let us remind you that she once rapped for Queen Latifah and her Kenny Rogers duet “Islands in the Stream” has been interpolated by everyone from Pras to Capone-N-Noreaga. Even on wax, you’ll find rappers like Cam’ron, Fabolous, and Royce da 5′9″ mentioning her in songs, alongside newer-generation artists such as Tyler, The Creator and Jack Harlow.

When it comes to women in Hip Hop, Parton became something of a recurring point of comparison, referenced on Cardi B’s “Salute,” Nicki Minaj’s guest verse on Drake’s “Make Me Proud,” and Kash Doll’s “Doin Too Much” and “Check.” Over in R&B, singers like RAYE have gone as far as referencing “Jolene” on “Natalie Don't,” while PARTYNEXTDOOR more or less used Parton’s name as a euphemism on the fan favorite “LET’S GET MARRIED.”

For obvious reasons, we’ve left out records like Beyoncé’s “DOLLY P,” which, despite bearing the late country icon’s name, serves as an interlude and doesn’t actually name-drop her, as well as tracks that never made it to streaming services, such as Trey Songz’s “LYFT.” Without further ado, scroll down for 17 rap and R&B songs that name-drop Dolly Parton, then let us know your favorites.

1. Cardi B’s “Salute”

The lyrics: “High off a molly, my breasts are like Dolly / I'm ridin' my n**ga just like a Ducati / Choppin' the top off the car like karate.”

2. Drake and Nicki Minaj’s “Make Me Proud”

The lyrics: “He asked my sign, I said a Sag' / I'm a star, sheriff badge / What's the point if I'm guardin'? / Double-D up, h**s, Dolly Parton.”

3. RAYE’s “Natalie Don’t”

The lyrics: “Don't text back, leave my man / Like Dolly begged Jolene / Just 'cause you can, don't take him, please.”

4. Kash Doll’s “Doin Too Much”

The lyrics: “20-inch heels, like I'm Lady Gaga / Might get Chanel tatted right here on my cha-cha / Big a** titties like I'm Dolly Parton / Livin' la vida loca like I'm Ricky Martin.”

5. DJ Drama and Jack Harlow’s “Mockingbird Valley”

The lyrics: “Of course I got a main, but I'm still out here a la cartin' / Playin' Dolly Parton in the crib, this is not an apartment / Coulda been the hardest niche artist, but I like chartin'.”

6. Tyler, The Creator and Frank Ocean’s “Slater”

The lyrics: “I opened up a store so I don't stress / But, n**ga, I (What?), mosh in gardens / Jazz punk s**t, playing chords/ Making up s**t, pardon my Dolly Partons.”

7. SAINt JHN’s “Traci Lords”

The lyrics: “I ain't ever talkin', never f**kin' talkin', beg your f**kin' pardon / Now I'm on my Cameron Diaz, Katy Perry, Dolly Parton.”

8. Gucci Mane’s “Love Her Body”

The lyrics: “Tell the valet bring my Benzes / Please beg my pardon, this not Dolly / I'm the Trap God, she the goddess.”

9. PARTYNEXTDOOR’s “LET'S GET MARRIED”

The lyrics: “We put the same s**t in our brain / It was that molly, coked up on Dolly / All that you need is some green, girl, you a rockstar when with me.”

10. Fabolous’ “Jokes On You”

The lyrics: “Promise you I'm funny style, I can be a comic too / I'm Marty Mar, add an Audemar / A cute snotty broad, tits like Dolly Par.”

11. KEY! and Kenneth Blume’s “Move”

The lyrics: “Dolly Parton, beg ya pardon, man these b**ches fake / Pocket rocket, Mr. Miyagi, I walk with a cane / Too much money, too much money, f**k out my face.”

12. Eminem, Slaughterhouse, and Yelawolf’s “2.0 Boys”

The lyrics: “Felons, crooks, going door-to-door / Like we selling books, Dolly Parton style, melons mushed / Now my b**ch a dancer, I'm about as sick as cancer.”

13. Kash Doll’s “Check”

The lyrics: “Look, now it's the dolly, not Parton / But pardon my French / Give no f**ks about no n**ga / Give no f**ks about no b**ch.”

14. Cam’ron’s “My Hood”

The lyrics: “Cats fire when I'm walkin' by like JFK Jr., y'all talkin' fly / I give em Macaulay Culkin lie, Dolly Parton high, they all can buy / Got it for sale.”

15. Latto and Molly Brazy’s “Running”

The lyrics: “I got pockets, call me Polly / Aye, poppin' like a lolli’ / Hundreds older than Dolly Parton / Already ending careers, and I'm just getting started.”

16. E-40’s “Rock Stars”

The lyrics: “Reminiscing names, Buddy Holly / Oh my golly, right now I'm drunk and sloppy / High like Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton me / Graduated from Rice University in 1990.”

17. Lil Wayne, Kanye West, and Static Major’s “Lollipop (Remix)”

The lyrics: “Lollipop, lollipop, breastses just like Dolly Parton / She ride my spaceship 'til she hit the top / That hit the spot.”