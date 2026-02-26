Image Image Credit Getty Images Image Alt Martin Luther King Jr. and artists that have sampled his speeches Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s words didn’t stop moving once the microphones were turned off. Long after his speeches were delivered, his voice found a second life in music, traveling far beyond history books and archival footage. Artists across genres have sampled Dr. King not to freeze him in a moment, but to place his message inside real conversations about freedom, justice, and what progress actually looks like in everyday life.

In music, Dr. King’s speeches often serve as a foundation. His words open songs, interrupt verses, and close records, acting as both a reminder and a challenge. Sometimes it’s a familiar line from the popular “I Have a Dream” speech. Whether used in Hip Hop, pop, or R&B, his voice brings context and weight, grounding personal stories in something larger.

Below are six songs that sample Dr. King’s speeches, showing how artists across genres have used his words with intention. Some tracks use his voice to frame reflection and resilience. Others place it alongside stories of survival, ambition, and accountability. The approaches differ, but the message stays consistent.

1. “A Dream” - Common featuring will.i.am

“A Dream” doesn’t just reference Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech from 1963 — it lets his voice guide the record. Built for the Freedom Writers soundtrack, the song blends King’s words directly into the chorus, with will.i.am trading lines like “I have a dream” and “that one day we gonna work it out” alongside his own vocals. The repetition turns the speech into a call for self-reflection, reinforced by lines such as “I’mma look deep within myself, I gotta find a way.” Common uses the sample with intention, framing the dream as something inherited but unfinished.

2. “HIStory” - Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson’s “HIStory” places the “I Have a Dream” speech inside a wider timeline of defining moments. Alongside Dr. King, the song weaves in audio from figures like Neil Armstrong, Muhammad Ali, Robert F. Kennedy, and Lou Gehrig, creating a conversation about courage, sacrifice, and change. The civil rights activist’s words stand out not because they’re louder, but because they frame the point: history isn’t just something that happens — it’s something people push forward.

3. “Never Let Go” - Wu-Tang Clan

“Never Let Go,” pulled from Wu-Tang Clan’s sixth studio album, A Better Tomorrow, opens with King’s “I Have a Dream” speech and closes with it, framing the entire record around his words. The placement is deliberate. King’s voice sets the tone before a single verse lands, grounding the song in the long arc of Black struggle, patience, and resolve.

4. “Long Way to Go” - Gwen Stefani featuring André 3000

“Long Way to Go” also uses the “I Have a Dream” speech to make one clear point: progress doesn’t mean completion. King’s words appear in the closing moments of the song, grounding everything that comes before it in historical truth. The chorus makes the connection even more direct, with Gwen Stefani and André 3000 repeating, “We've got a long way to go, when snow hits the asphalt, cold looks and bad talk come. We've got a long way to go, it's beyond Martin Luther, upgrade computer,” a section that acknowledges both his legacy and the unfinished work that followed. When the outro arrives, King’s voice speaks for itself: “That all men are created equal… Not by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.”

5. “Careless World” - Tyga

“Careless World” closes with Dr. King’s “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech, using his final public words to seal the meaning of the song. After verses that reflect on violence, survival, and a world shaped by greed and pressure, Tyga steps aside and lets the “Atlanta native” speak: “I’m happy tonight; I’m not worried about anything; I’m not fearing any man. Mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Lord.” Ending the song this way reframes everything that comes before it, connecting modern struggle to a longer fight for dignity and freedom. Pulled from the rapper’s album Careless World: Rise of the Last King, the track uses King’s words not as decoration, but as a reminder of courage in the face of uncertainty.

6. “Life Is But A Dream” - The Game featuring Elijah Blake

Built around the “I Have a Dream” speech, this track uses his words to frame the entire record. It opens with King’s voice — “I am happy to join with you today, in what will go down in history, as the greatest demonstration for freedom in the history of our nation” — setting the tone before The Game steps in with verses about survival, ambition, and life shaped by his surroundings. King returns in the interlude, reminding listeners that freedom promised hasn’t always been freedom delivered, and again in the outro with “No, we are not satisfied, and we will not be satisfied until justice rolls down like waters, and righteousness like a mighty stream.”