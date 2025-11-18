Image Image Credit Emma McIntyre/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt André 3000 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

André 3000’s acting career has always carried the same adventurous spirit that defines his music. Rather than pursuing the typical path of a rapper-turned-actor, he gravitated toward roles that let him experiment. He’s managed to drift between comedy, drama, animation, indie films, and off-center studio projects with an ease that made his work feel unpredictable in the best way. From the moment he stepped in front of the camera, it was clear he wasn’t chasing stardom so much as searching for creative spaces that matched his curiosity.

Throughout the 2000s and beyond, he continued to explore that instinct across TV, animation, and feature films, building a résumé that mirrors his range. He played with form, collaborated with auteurs, and even took on behind-the-scenes responsibilities through production ventures like A Band Apart and his own company, Moxie Turtle. His commitment to craft eventually earned him critical recognition, including festival praise and award nominations, all while he maintained a selective approach to acting.

This list looks back at some of the memorable roles that mark his evolution on screen. These are performances that highlight his instincts, his presence, and the unique energy he brings to every project.

1. Four Brothers

In this action drama, 3 Stacks played Jeremiah Mercer, one of four adopted brothers who reunited in Detroit following their mother’s death. The film also starred Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson, and Garrett Hedlund alongside him.

2. Charlotte’s Web

Dre provided the voice of a crow in the animated adaptation of E.B. White’s children’s book. The film combined live action and CGI and featured several celebrity voice actors in supporting animal roles, including his.

3. Showing Up

Kelly Reichardt’s film about an artist preparing for an upcoming exhibition was the perfect playground for the Outkast star. He played a supporting character within the story’s Portland-based creative community, contributing to the ensemble cast.

4. High Life

In Claire Denis’ English-language film, Dre portrayed one of several prisoners sent on a deep-space mission. He appeared alongside Robert Pattinson, Juliette Binoche, and Mia Goth.

5. Be Cool

André 3000 played a character named Dabu in this John Travolta-led crime-comedy set in the music industry. He was part of a group (headed by Cedric The Entertainer) connected to the film’s central storyline involving record labels and rivalries.

6. White Noise

In Noah Baumbach’s adaptation of Don DeLillo’s novel, 3000 appeared in a supporting role as part of the college-town community surrounding the film’s lead characters, played by Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig.

7. Idlewild

André 3000 starred as Percival Jenkins in the musical drama, set in a Prohibition-era Southern town. The film was released in conjunction with Outkast’s album of the same name and features Big Boi in a parallel co-lead role.

8. Jimi: All Is By My Side

Dre portrayed Jimi Hendrix in this biographical film focusing on the guitarist’s early career in London. His performance earned a nomination for Best Male Lead at the Independent Spirit Awards.

9. Battle in Seattle

This ensemble film depicted events surrounding the 1999 World Trade Organization protests. André’s character is one of several fictional figures whose storylines intersect with real historical demonstrations.

10. Semi-Pro

In this basketball comedy set during the final season of the American Basketball Association, 3 Stacks played Clarence Withers, a high-scoring player for the fictional Flint Tropics. The film also starred Will Ferrell and Woody Harrelson.

11. Hollywood Homicide

André 3000 appeared in this action-comedy centered on two Los Angeles detectives investigating the deaths of members of a rap group. His part as Silk contributed to the film’s genre-bending depiction of entertainment and law enforcement.