Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images, Erika Goldring / Contributor via Getty Images, Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, and Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Victoria Monét performs onstage at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 21, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada, Kehlani performs during 2026 Essence Festival of Culture at Caesars Superdome on July 03, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana, J. Cole performs onstage during the 2025 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 6, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina, and Nas performs onstage during the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

It takes a lot to put your feelings on wax, especially when those feelings involve someone working in the same industry as you. For the many artists who’ve written songs about fellow musicians, the result might be a love letter, a tribute after their passing, or even a few words of encouragement during one of their lowest moments.

J. Cole’s “To Summer, From Cole – Audio Hug,” for instance, came after he couldn’t make a studio session happen with Summer Walker, who welcomed twins not long before. There are also records like Diana Ross’ “Missing You” and Lil’ Kim’s “Hold On,” both released after the people they honored had died. A few names even appear more than once, including the legendary Nas and Kehlani, whose undeniable beauty her peers can’t seem to stop writing about.

Without further ado, REVOLT rounded up 15 songs that artists wrote about other artists. Take a look below, then let us know what we missed!

1. J. Cole’s “To Summer, From Cole – Audio Hug”

During Yung Miami’s “Caresha Please,” Summer Walker revealed she “cried” when she first heard J. Cole’s verse on “To Summer, From Cole – Audio Hug,” and after listening, we completely understand why. Sandwiched between the Over It singer’s chorus, the Fayetteville rapper congratulated her on welcoming twins, thanked her for sharing her voice and “writin’ them beautiful poems,” and placed her among the modern-day queens of R&B.

2. Victoria Monét’s “Touch Me”

In case it wasn’t already obvious, some of the most memorable songs artists write about one another are confessions of love. Victoria Monét wrote “Touch Me,” the closing track on 2020’s JAGUAR, about Kehlani, as the Grammy-winning singer later revealed on Emily Ratajkowski’s “High Low” podcast. Like another song we’ll discuss very soon, Kehlani eventually hopped on the remix.

3. Jordan Adentunji’s “KEHLANI”

Jordan Adetunji’s Summer Walker-sampling breakthrough “KEHLANI” soared up the charts, especially after its namesake joined him for the remix. Across the sexy drill anthem, Adetunji also name-dropped another music industry bombshell: Tyla.

4. Phife Dawg’s “Dear Dilla”

Phife Dawg said it was “very therapeutic” putting together “Dear Dilla,” a song that opens with him recounting a dream about being in the same hospital room as J Dilla. Over DJ Rasta Root’s production, Phife raps about missing the late producer while reminiscing on the old days, including when Mobb Deep dropped “Shook Ones” and Nas released God’s Son.

5. Lil Durk’s “My Beyoncé”

On 2015’s “My Beyoncé,” Lil Durk raps about his lady being, well, his Beyoncé, which would presumably make him the Hov in their relationship. The DeJ Loaf-assisted collaboration naturally drew even more attention thanks to all the dating rumors surrounding the two rappers at the time. Frankly, few singers are more deserving of having countless records named after them than Beyoncé.

6. Kanye West’s “Big Brother”

The complicated nature of Kanye West and JAY-Z’s relationship sits at the center of “Big Brother.” Throughout the Graduation track, Ye opened up about admiring Hov, wanting to be like him, and occasionally resenting life in his shadow. “Sibling rivalry, only I could see / It was the pride in me that was drivin' me,” he raps. “At the Grammys I said, ‘I inspired me’ / But my big brother who I always tried to be.” It may be one of West’s most honest moments on the album.

7. J. Cole’s “Let Nas Down”

After hearing that Nas allegedly felt he abandoned lyricism for radio success with “Work Out,” J. Cole laid everything bare on “Let Nas Down,” which we’d argue is one of the best songs on 2013’s Born Sinner. Of course, we’d be remiss not to mention that Nas later responded on the aptly titled “Made Nas Proud.”

8. Amy Winehouse’s “Me & Mr. Jones”

Yes, we have more than one song related to Nas, aka Mr. Nasir Jones, whom Amy Winehouse sings about on “Me & Mr. Jones.” Fortunately, she got to perform the record live several times before her tragic death in 2011. “Amy was an amazing talent and a special artist. She was like a little sister to me,” Nas shared with The Hollywood Reporter just a year later.

9. Armani White’s “BILLIE EILISH.”

Any mention of the “WILDFLOWER” hitmaker is enough to send Armani White’s “BILLIE EILISH.” hook echoing through our brains. The Grammy-winning singer loved the song so much that she brought him out to perform it at the 2023 Osheaga Festival.

10. Talib Kweli’s “Ms. Hill”

You could probably tell who Talib Kweli was talking about from the title “Ms. Hill” alone. He's described it as one of the most difficult songs he’s ever written, in no small part because of the deeply personal ground it covers, including Lauryn Hill's departure from the Fugees and the effect The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill had on Black girls’ self-esteem. “I might as well let it out, because one day I might be gone / I write this song and hope you feel how much we love you” may just be one of the most powerful lines to come from the tribute.

11. Lil’ Kim’s “Hold On”

Deservedly earning a spot on REVOLT’s list of the saddest rap songs, Lil’ Kim’s “Hold On” found her still grieving The Notorious B.I.G. three years after his death. With a little help from Mary J. Blige on the chorus, Queen Bee looked back on their Junior M.A.F.I.A. days before he entered the game, the pain Ms. Wallace endured after losing her son, plus what might’ve happened had she married Biggie and kept their baby.

12. Diana Ross’ “Missing You”

The fact that Lionel Richie wrote and co-produced Diana Ross’ “Missing You” doesn’t make the tribute any less touching or, evidently, any less successful on the charts. The Swept Away opener arrived just months after Marvin Gaye was murdered by his father in 1984.

13. Jack Harlow’s “Dua Lipa”

“Dua Lipa, I’m tryna do more with her than do a feature,” Jack Harlow dishes out on the appropriately titled “Dua Lipa.” While the record didn’t, in fact, lead to anything beyond a feature — at least that we know of — the Kentucky native still got the chance to profess his admiration for one of the most gorgeous and talented singers of his generation.

14. Nas’ “U.B.R. (Unauthorized Biography of Rakim)”

Although Rakim had “mixed feelings” about Nas — another Hip Hop legend often mentioned among the rappers he influenced — putting his life story on wax, the Queensbridge MC did a damn good job with “U.B.R. (Unauthorized Biography of Rakim).” He chronicled everything from Rakim’s birth and meeting Eric B. to signing the “first million-dollar deal ever in rap” and eventually becoming a father.

15. Mariah Carey’s “Obsessed”

Last but definitely not least, we couldn’t leave out Mariah Carey’s “Obsessed.” Though she never outright confirmed who inspired the record, the accompanying video — which seemingly featured her dressed as a certain Detroit rapper — made its subject all but impossible to miss. The-Dream, who helped produce the Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel cut, told Genius, “I didn’t find out she was talking about Eminem until she made the video.”