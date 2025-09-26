Image Image Credit The Hapa Blonde / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Solange Knowles attends the Luar fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 15, 2025 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Solange is always up to something! This week, the Grammy Award-winning artist and creative force launched Saint Heron’s new library and digital archive, a free resource dedicated to preserving rare works by Black and Brown authors and artists. Through this initiative, Solange is extending her long-standing commitment to nurturing culture, education, and access for future generations.

According to its official website, Saint Heron’s library operates on the honor system. Readers can borrow books and materials for 45 days at no cost, with a free return label included to make the process seamless. The curated collection highlights rare, out-of-print, and first-edition titles spanning poetry, critical thought, visual art, design, and more — all selected to inspire students, creatives, and literature enthusiasts.

“The Saint Heron Library is home to our archival collection of primarily rare, out of print, and 1st edition titles by Black and brown authors, poets, and artist… and as the as the market and demand for these books, zines, and catalogues rises, we would like to play a small part in creating free access to the expansive range of critical thought and expression by these great minds,” Solange wrote on Instagram when unveiling the project yesterday (Sept. 25).

The library’s first season launched back in 2021, according to Variety, and was backed by skincare brand Aesop. It ran from Oct. 18 through November that year and was guest curated by Rosa Duffy. Saint Heron and Duffy, the founder of Community Bookstore, collaborated to curate the collection of more than 50 titles. This latest launch expands on the project’s original mission “to preserve, collect and uplift the stories, works and archives that amplify vital voices within our communities.”

By positioning Saint Heron’s library as a hub for culturally relevant works, the 39-year-old is not only preserving history but also building a future where these voices remain accessible. Offered seasonally with guest curators, the collection serves as both an educational tool and an artistic springboard. The digital archive complements the physical lending program, creating a multidimensional resource for scholars and casual readers alike.

Solange quietly shaped the music of “Insecure” seasons one and two

Beyond her preservation work, Solange recently surprised fans by revealing her secret role on Issa Rae’s hit HBO series “Insecure.” On X, she admitted, “Waiittt dis was a dream jobbbb,” sharing that she served as a co-music supervisor for seasons one and two. She thanked collaborators Melina Matsoukas, Issa Rae, and Kier Lehman “for trusting me to shape the soundtrack for all of Issa and Molly’s complexities,” and even posted snippets of her old music notes from the show.